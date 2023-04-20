Round two of the MVP battle, the New York Yankees/Los Angeles Angels series is favoring Aaron Judge after he robbed a Shohei Ohtani home run before hitting one himself in the first innings on Wednesday night.

One evening earlier, Ohtani stepped to the plate and smacked a two-run homer over Judge's head into the right-center field bullpen. The blast drew first blood in a head-to-head fight between the last two American League Most Valuable Players, as well as giving the Angels a lead they did not relinquish in a 5-2 win.

Ohtani won the 2021 MVP title, with Judge claiming the 2022 MVP.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks AARON JUDGE GETS UP TO ROB SHOHEI OHTANI AARON JUDGE GETS UP TO ROB SHOHEI OHTANI https://t.co/Kw0reHmNbd

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks In case you forgot, Aaron Judge can do THAT too In case you forgot, Aaron Judge can do THAT too https://t.co/rCLamFjvI5

Shohei Ohtani was looking to do it again on Wednesday, but Aaron Judge was having none of it. Ohtani launched Yankees starter Jhonny Brito's 3-2 offering deep to centerfield, looking to deposit the ball in Monument Park. However, a last-second leap and catch by Judge halted Ohtani's plans.

Then, minutes later, Judge stepped to the plate with rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe on first base and thumped pitcher Griffin Canning's 3-2 lob deep into the left-center field bleachers — far above the gloves of outfielders Taylor Ward and Mike Trout — to put New York up 2-0.

Yankees fans were feeling cocky and inspired after Aaron Judge's first-inning effort. While they pine for the talents of Shohei Ohtani to come to Yankee Stadium in pinstripes next season, the Japanese phenom that has taken MLB by storm isn't one of their own just yet.

Any&Everything @AnyEverything3 @TalkinYanks Bro is a stud. You can’t do that from the mound he’s steady diving saving runs he’s robbed quiet a few hrs. That plus his 62 hrs is why he was by far the mvp last season. @TalkinYanks Bro is a stud. You can’t do that from the mound he’s steady diving saving runs he’s robbed quiet a few hrs. That plus his 62 hrs is why he was by far the mvp last season.

Aaron Judge, a first-round pick of the Yankees in the June 3013 MLB Amateur Draft, has played for the team from the start. He debuted for New York in 2016, but very nearly left as a free agent this past winter.

The San Francisco Giants pulled up the Brinks truck for Judge, but at the last moment, the reigning AL MVP decided to stay with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract that runs through the 2031 season.

Again, Yankees fans hope Shohei Ohtani comes to New York in 2024. But, that will be then, and this is still now — and in the now for New Yorkers, Judge is the MVP.

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani likely gunning for 2023 MVP

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels

The Yankees and Angels do battle once more in the series. The two teams face off against each other at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Judge and Ohtani will likely carry on their 2023 AL MVP battle long past Thursday's game.

