Much to the dismay of New York Yankees fans, Brian Cashman has been re-signed as general manager and senior vice president of the team. Cashman has been the general manager of the Yankees since 1998 and has won multiple World Series titles. Despite his past successes and overall loyalty to the team, many Yankees fans believe it is time for a change.

They have not won a World Series since 2009, and the team seems unable to reach those heights again. They are consistently a playoff team in the American League, but are unable to reach the World Series. This trend continued this year when they made the AL Championship Series and were promptly swept by the Houston Astros.

The New York Yankees announced via Twitter that Cashman had been re-signed to a four-year deal.

It was a move that was expected for quite some time, but fans were still disappointed. For a team like the Yankees to go so long without a championship is not something their fan base is used to. The pain is compounded by having to watch teams like the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers find ways to consistently win in the modern MLB.

Fans also took issue with the length of the deal. Four years is no small amount of time in baseball and shows that ownership has a lot of faith in Cashman. However, given how the New York Yankees have finished over the last 12 years, fans feel that their faith is misplaced.

Being the general manager of a team as popular as the New York Yankees is a double-edged sword. They should have more opportunities to sign players and more funds available to them. However, expectations are exponentially higher. It is not an easy job, and many fans did not hesitate to voice their criticisms.

Brian Cashman has been an integral part of the Yankees for over 20 years, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

The New York Yankees still have a lot of questions to answer this offseason

The most obvious free agent move the Yankees are hoping to make is to re-sign Aaron Judge. The American League MVP is a crucial part of their lineup that is almost irreplaceable. They are also reportedly hoping to sign a high-quality starting pitcher.

If Cashman can make these big moves that put them in position to win, his re-signing will be looked upon more favorably.

