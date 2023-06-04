The New York Yankees will be without a crucial part of their starting rotation as Nestor Cortes is set to miss time with an injury. Details were sparse on the nature of the injury, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone did say it was his shoulder. Shoulder injuries, especially for pitchers, are not to be taken lightly; a trip to the injured list makes sense for Cortes.

After a career year in 2022, Nestor Cortes has struggled to live up to expectations in 2023. He currently has an ERA of 5.16, more than double his 2022 ERA of 2.44. He went from being an All-Star to having some fans call for his demotion. Hopefully, the time off to recover will allow him to come back looking like the player we saw last season.

Talkin' Yanks shared the report of Cortes' impending Injured List placement on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts https://t.co/Br7CfgggPR

New York Yankees fans have dealt with plenty of injuries this season, notably to Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Carlos Rodon. Even Aaron Judge had to spend some time on the Injured List after a remarkably healthy 2022 season. Now, Cortes will be making the trip to the list that so many of his teammates have.

JC @JulianColtre Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said Nestor Cortes will “probably” go on the IL. Shoulder injury. May need to miss one or two starts. Aaron Boone said Nestor Cortes will “probably” go on the IL. Shoulder injury. May need to miss one or two starts. Yanks are just being decimated by injuries twitter.com/chriskirschner… Yanks are just being decimated by injuries twitter.com/chriskirschner…

@SemperFi @SEMPERFi0770 @ChrisKirschner see you next year buddy,thx for the 2022 memories @ChrisKirschner see you next year buddy,thx for the 2022 memories

🦑 @Judge2Stanton Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said Nestor Cortes will “probably” go on the IL. Shoulder injury. May need to miss one or two starts. Aaron Boone said Nestor Cortes will “probably” go on the IL. Shoulder injury. May need to miss one or two starts. dude our fucking training staff is AWFUL twitter.com/chriskirschner… dude our fucking training staff is AWFUL twitter.com/chriskirschner…

Many fans are concerned about this injury being more serious than Aaron Boone is letting on. It would not be surprising for Boone to be more optimistic about the recovery time than what actaully happens. Nestor Cortes obviously wants to come back as soon as possible, but it is not a process that should be rushed.

Bethany @its_all_lindy Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts https://t.co/Br7CfgggPR Can we stoppppp twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Can we stoppppp twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

The American League West has proven to be one of the most competiive divisions in MLB. Therefore, the Yankees need Nestor Cortes back soon. Taking a chance on a new pitcher in June could be the difference between winning or losing the division. With the incredible start from the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles, this is especially the case.

Rican 🇵🇷 @thatduderican Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts https://t.co/Br7CfgggPR Not like Nestor been going crazy or anything this season, but damn injuries can never go away twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Not like Nestor been going crazy or anything this season, but damn injuries can never go away twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

Nicky Freeze @nc879 Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts https://t.co/Br7CfgggPR If Aaron Boone says 1-2 starts its more likely 1-2 months twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st… If Aaron Boone says 1-2 starts its more likely 1-2 months twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st…

Mike Dro @MikeDro_ Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts Nestor Cortes Jr. is probably going on the injured list with a shoulder injury, per @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said the hope is that Cortes will only miss one or two starts https://t.co/Br7CfgggPR This sucks but he started the year behind due to injury and never caught up. Rather he heal up properly and not force it. We have stayed afloat with so many arms down we will be fine. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… This sucks but he started the year behind due to injury and never caught up. Rather he heal up properly and not force it. We have stayed afloat with so many arms down we will be fine. twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

The New York Yankees will become even more shorthanded in their starting rotation without Nestor Cortes.

The New York Yankees need Nestor Cortes to come back from this injury better than ever

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

Starting pitching has never been more important in baseball than it is right now. The team with the best rotation puts themself in the best position to win a series. When Cortes was an All-Star, he helped lead them to wins while the offense was struggling. Now, his struggles have put a burden on the sporadically successful offense.

If he can come back like the player he was in 2022, Cortes could be a game changer for the New York Yankees.

Poll : 0 votes