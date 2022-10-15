"Heart ripped out my chest" "That was absolutely pathetic" - New York Yankees fans devastated by playoff loss to Cleveland Guardians in game 2 of the ALDS

The Cleveland Guardians needed extra innings to defeat the New York Yankees 4-2, and the series is now all tied up. It was a huge upset for the Guardians to win, and defeating the Yankees at Yankee Stadium is no easy feat. Let alone in the playoffs ahead of the critical game three. The win was secured by a clutch hit from Jose Ramirez that got him to third base before being driven home soon after.

This was a heartbreaking loss for the New York Yankees, who may have been feeling the effects of the game being postponed. Instead of a night game like the Yankees were used to and expecting, they had to play in the early afternoon. The reasons for the loss will be dissected a lot over the next 24 hours, but for now, fans are simply dejected.

LeGM @TeamKartFTW @Yankees The Yankees are so predictably bad that it’s almost funny, it’s almost funny @Yankees The Yankees are so predictably bad that it’s almost funny, it’s almost funny

Michael Hernandez @BuddyMike91 ass Yankees! Can't make contact strikeout a ton!

Same shit different year!

Fire Boone & Cashman. Pathetic strikeout machine embarrassment of a team together.

The lone source of scoring for the New York Yankees came in the first inning, a home run from Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton is one of the best power hitters in the MLB and the lone bright spot in his team's offense today. By the end of the game, however, it wasn't enough, and the fans were left looking for answers.

Most surprisingly from this game was the continued poor performance from Aaron Judge. The presumptive American League MVP has failed to have any level of success offensively and even made a poor throw from the outfield. It would be hard for any team to win games without their best player playing his best. It gets even harder when that player is the MVP.

At the end of the day, it was just one win for the Cleveland Guardians and one loss for the Yankees. Both teams will have to move past this game and get ready for the rest of the series.

The New York Yankees had hoped to end the series in three games, but the Cleveland Guardians have proved they can compete with the best.

Game three between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians is now critical for both teams

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game Two

Whichever team wins the third game of the series will have a distinct advantage going forward. Having to win two straight elimination games is a tall task regardless of the opponent. Winning game three would allow one of these teams to avoid that task altogether.

The Yankees and Guardians are a lot more evenly matched than originally thought. This series is one of the most competitive, and the next game will have huge implications for the American League.

