Josh Donaldson is a bench player, Carpenter is WAY better" "Honestly wouldn’t mind the Yankees trading away Donaldson" - New York Yankees fans display discontent for Josh Donaldson after disappointing loss to Cleveland Guardians

If you are playing for the New York Yankees, similar to any other team, every performance of yours will be scrutinized. Josh Donaldson has struggled at the plate as of late. Following his shoulder injury, he has managed just one home run since May 19.

Matt Carpenter had a great start to the series, going 3-5 at the plate with a home run which led to a 13-5 win. On the flipside, Donaldson started a game that led to a 2-0 loss, where he managed just one hit.

His struggles can also be seen in the numbers. With a batting average of .226 and an OPS of .318, he just can't seem to recapture the form that led to him being a 3-time All-Star.

As a true veteran, Donaldson has spent 12 years in the major leagues since first playing for the Oakland A's. He's hoping to turn things around against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have also been struggling with just three wins in their last 10 games.

Yankees fans roast Josh Donaldson for his poor outings

New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game One.

This Twitter user believes Josh Donaldson should be moved to the bench.

Yankees 🇺🇸 @ThisTeamIsLoser Josh Donaldson is a bench player, Carpenter is WAY better

Another Twitter user named AT showed stats to back up his claim that Matt Carpenter is better than Donaldson.

AT @YankeeWRLD Josh Donaldson: 6 homers in 247 Plate Appearances





A Twitter user named James D Manzo believes that the veteran's swing is washed up and is outright ugly.

James D Manzo @JamesDManzo24 Josh Donaldson is sooooo washed. It is horrible to watch him take 5-10 ugly swings a game.

This Twitter user sees the funny side even when Donaldson ends up getting a hit.

🤴🏾 Lou 🤴🏾 @LouakaGhost We're getting one hit and the only hit was from Josh Donaldson. Go figure 😂

One Twitter user even called out Josh Donaldson's Twitter handle Bring of Rain20.

Rob G @zarg1215 @BringerOfRain20 Maybe it's time you remove the whole "bringer of rain" thing from your Twitter handle. Unless that means sky high pop outs to shallow right field. In that case it's perfect.

One user, Pj, bashed the veteran for his low batting average and huge salary.

Pj @Pj73783267 @Yankees @AaronBoone @BringerOfRain20 @TalkinYanks Still waiting for the Drama Queen big mouth who tells kids how not to listen to coaches Hit. Hitting.226 is an absolute joke $50M really. Amazing the guys not worth $50.

Another user feels it's time Donaldson call it quits and end his career.

There were calls from disgruntled Yankees fans for Donaldson to be traded away.

J o e l 🤙🏽 Yanks 58-22 #ChaseFor28 @JoelValgreen7 Honestly wouldn't mind the Yankees trading away Donaldson

Josh Donaldson is 36 years of age and has a huge contract. At this stage of his career, he can be expected to enter a slump - something that certainly does not bode well for fans. It would be interesting to see if Josh Donaldson can keep himself in the starting lineup.

He has achieved plenty of notable feats over his career. His time in the majors saw him record 257 home runs, a batting average of .267, 751 RBIs, and a .863 OPS.

