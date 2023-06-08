The New York Yankees are still unable to provide a timeline for the return of Aaron Judge, who recently suffered a toe injury. The hope was that this would be short-term absence for Judge, but the lack of details is making fans nervous. He is the captain of the team and far and away their best offensive player. Fans know exactly how damaging an extended absence would be for the team.

Aaron Judge signed a massive contract in the offseason to stay with the Yankees, and he has been living up to it. His 19 home runs and .291 Batting average are among the best in baseball. The only downside has been these stints on the injured list, with this being his second trip of the season. Without him, this New York Yankees team looks very different.

Aaron Boone, manager of the Yankees, confirmed with the media that there is no direct timetable for Judge's return.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says it’ll be a few days until they can put a timetable on Aaron Judge’s injury Aaron Boone says it’ll be a few days until they can put a timetable on Aaron Judge’s injury https://t.co/mJ3e5CoJEA

Aaron Judge also commented on the timeline for his return, which only made fans more nervous.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge: "There's no timetable, really, which I think is best. Because there's a couple things going on in there. So I think they don't want to say a timetable and then it's a couple of weeks longer or a couple of weeks less. I think it's more based on how it's feeling." Aaron Judge: "There's no timetable, really, which I think is best. Because there's a couple things going on in there. So I think they don't want to say a timetable and then it's a couple of weeks longer or a couple of weeks less. I think it's more based on how it's feeling."

The Yankees being cagey about this injury is only serving to fuel speculation and lead fans towards their worst fears. Judge is the heart and soul of this Yankees team and they need him back. Until they get some solid news about his return, these fears will only expand.

His injury coming on a wall-breaking catch at Dodger Stadium is absurd and completely unpreventable. The New York Yankees and their fans can at least take solace in the fact this doesn't make Aaron Judge injury-prone. Until more concrete news comes down the line, that may be the only solace they get.

The Yankees will need their other top offensive players, Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson, to step up. The more wins the offense can provide in Judge's absence, the better chance he will be able to fully recover and not rush back.

Aaron Judge could be out of action for longer than anticipated, which could be disastrous for the Yankees season.

Can the New York Yankees win the American League East if Aaron Judge misses significant time?

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

The Yankees have had a solid start to the season, one that would be good enough for a division lead in nearly any other division. With the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox all in contention, excellence is demanded.

Without Judge, excellence will be tough to come by for the New York Yankees.

