New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole returned to Pittsburgh for the first time since being traded in 2018. The move sent Cole to the Yankees while the Pirates received Joe Musgrove, Michael Feliz, and Jason Martin.

Cole was excited to return to face the team that traded him. After a shaky start, he went five innings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out four batters. Cole would end up getting the no decision.

Anthony Misiewicz came in to relieve Cole after he threw 93 pitches. Unfortunately, Misiewicz would have to leave after throwing .2 innings because a line drive hit him in the head.

Cole is the American League Cy Young Award favorite. His start on Friday should further put him ahead of the rest of the pack.

"CY Cole" one fan posted.

"Cy Young performance. Didn't have good stuff at all and still made it work" another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans could not be happier with Gerrit Cole's performance on Friday. He was shaky at the start, giving up two runs in the first two innings, but dialed it in afterward.

This is exactly the type of performance an ace brings to his team. A pitcher will not have his best stuff every game. Pitchers must understand when their methods are not working and figure out a different way to attack hitters.

Gerrit Cole has been a bright spot for the New York Yankees this season

In the offseason, New York Yankees fans were enthusiastic about their team's chances of hoisting a World Series trophy. The organization had just re-signed Aaron Judge, who was coming off an American League MVP season. They also signed Carlos Rodon to bulk up their starting rotation.

Unfortunately, the hype was short-lived. Rodon and fellow pitcher Luis Severino started their seasons on the IL. After coming off the IL, both pitchers have been rather disappointing. Gerrit Cole was nearly the only consistent pitcher in their rotation.

The season started spiraling when Judge tore a ligament in his toe. While he was on the sideline recovering, the offense disappeared as nobody stepped up in Judge's place.

Nobody could have envisioned the Yankees struggling as much as they have this season. This has been one of their worst seasons in recent memory, and the front office will have its hands full trying to put the pieces together in the offseason.

It will be interesting to see how different the roster looks next season.