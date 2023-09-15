Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are battling their rivals, the Boston Red Sox. The series was supposed to start on September 11, the anniversary of the Twin Towers collapsing, but rain postponed that matchup.

With rain comes thunder, and that thunder came off the bat of Judge. He crushed a ball on Thursday straight to center field for a grand slam in the second inning.

This was Judge's 32nd home run of the season. This is quite impressive, considering he has missed 37 games this season. What could have been if Judge had stayed healthy this season?

Judge is coming off a miraculous season last year where he tore the cover off the ball. He broke Roger Mathis' American League single-season home run record by hitting 62 home runs last year.

"The slump is over!" one fan posted.

"Judge and jury" another fan posted.

This is Aaron Judge's first home run since September 2, as he was in a bit of a slump. New York Yankees fans love seeing him put it on the Boston Red Sox.

Judge has nearly been the only bright spot for the Yankees during this disastrous season. All eyes will be on the front office during the offseason to see if they can put together a better team for next year.

Baseball is better when Aaron Judge's New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are in the hunt

Yankees vs Red Sox Baseball

The New York Yankees generated a ton of hype in the offseason. They re-signed Aaron Judge to a massive nine-year, $360 million deal after coming off an American League MVP season.

The Yankees also signed Carlos Rodon, which the fanbase was excited for. However, he started his season on the IL and has not been very impressive in his debut season.

Many had the Bronx Bombers pegged to win the American League East, but that has not been the case. They sit in the basement of the division, one game behind the Boston Red Sox.

This is rare. Typically, the Yankees or the Red Sox are at the top of the division, not the doormats. Their performance this year has made the rivalry less entertaining.

Given these teams' popularity, the fanbases will not put up with another season like this. Both of the team's front offices will be under a magnifying glass next year as they look to forget about the 2023 season.