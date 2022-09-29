New York Yankees fans ecstatic as Aaron Judge hits 61st home run tying Roger Maris for most home runs in a season by an AL player: "Aaron Judge is THAT guy!! What a year", "I'm crying"

Aaron Judge has tied Roger Maris' record for most home runs in a single season by an American League player. On Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge hit his historic 61st home run of the season. Judge has etched his name into the history books.

He left no doubt about his historic home run either. On a full count in the top of the seventh, he crushed a two-run homer into the Blue Jays bullpen. Not only was this home run historic, but it also gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead late in the ballgame.

Aaron Judge knew it was a home run immediately after it left his bat. The ball got over the wall in a hurry.

New York Yankees @Yankees

61 years since 61.



Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books.

Aaron Judge's journey to get to home run number 61 has been exciting for the game of baseball. The home run has Yankees fans feeling all types of different emotions.

"Aaron Judge is THAT guy!! What a year", one Yankees fan cheered,

"I'm crying", another fan claimed.

Many fans around the league were tuning in to every one of Judge's at-bats, hoping to see him make history. Fans of other MLB teams are even congratulating Judge on his accomplishments.

"Yes!! I'm a die hard Blue Jay's fan but what Judge has accomplished this year is beyond impressive", one Toronto Blue Jays fan explained.

s_vella @svella13 @timandfriends

Yes!! I'm a die hard Blue Jay's fan but what Judge has accomplished this year is beyond impressive.

Fans are happy to see the All-Star finally get this one off of his shoulders. He went seven games between hitting number 60 and number 61.

"Now that the pressure is off, Judge is about to hit six in the next three games lol",

Madison Foster @madisonfoster31

Now that the pressure is off, Judge is about to hit about 6 in the next three games lol

"How much pressure just came off the broad shoulders of Aaron Judge? Congrats on No. 61",

Tom @Haudricourt

How much pressure just came off the broad shoulders of Aaron Judge? Congrats on No. 61.

"Judge's plate discipline is still unreal to me. I would've crumbled under that amount of pressure".

YAH II (Where tf the dawg go??? 💀💀💀 ) 🇵🇭 @Yankees4lifeeee

Judge's plate discipline is still unreal to me, I would've crumbled under that amount of pressure

While excited about seeing home run number 61, some around the league are itching for him to hit number 62 and break the tie.

"HE'S TIED IT! Next up, 62!",

"61. Great thing happen to great people!! Congratulations @TheJudge44 can't wait for 62 and beyond." Karl Ravech

Karl Ravech @karlravechespn

61. Great things happen to great people!! Congratulations @TheJudge44 can't wait for 62 and beyond.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are headed in the right direction going into the postseason

Houston Astros v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are getting key players back just in time for the postseason. Infielder DJ LeMahieu is set to make his return to the club after missing almost a month. They've also just activated one of their big-time relief pitchers, Zack Britton, from Tommy John surgery. The team is looking like a World Series contender.

