New York Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe has been impressive. He hasn't let the game becaome too daunting for him, which happens often when playing in New York. He looks more than capable of being the cornerstone of the team in the future.

On Wednesday, he broke a milestone. Volpe hit his first career grand slam, becoming the youngest Yankee player ever to hit a grand slam at Yankee Stadium. The hit was an absolute no-doubter.

The ball was smoked, coming off the bat at 107 mph. The young rookie is showing his power, something scouts noticed when he was coming up in the draft process.

Volpe blew the game wide open with that shot, which was what the Yankees needed. On Wednesday, they completed a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics with their 11-3 win.

"He's starting to turn into what everybody thought he would plus some... Idk if we expected the power he's been displaying," one fan tweeted.

"I love this kid!" tweeted another fan.

New York Yankees fans were fired up to see Anthony Volpe crack his first grand slam. He's starting to look more and more comfortable at the plate with each passing game.

Anthony Volpe has been hitting the ball far better than his average has shown. He's consistently hitting the ball hard, but right at fielders. This one, he made sure nobody could catch.

Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees needed this sweep

The last couple of weeks have not been one to remember for the New York Yankees. They lost Giancarlo Stanton for a few weeks as he went to the IL with a hamstring injury. Shortly after, they missed Aaron Judge for a few games as he went to the 10-day IL with a hip issue.

Judge returned this week to the team's benefit. They looked lost at the plate with his absence. Since Judge has returned, the Yankees have scored 10 or more runs in their last two games.

The sweep should help boost the team's confidence. They have a huge series ahead of them. They start a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. They could gain some ground in the division with a successful series.

It's time for the Yankees to get back on track, and it starts Thursday. They're a more talented team than what they have shown thus far.

