New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu will miss his third straight game on Friday. He's dealing with some tightness in his quad but believes he's nearly ready to return to action.

LeMahieu expects to be in the lineup for their game on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. Until then, Isiah Kiner-Filefa will take over third base, and rookie Anthony Volpe will move to the leadoff spot.

DJ LeMahieu says he expects to be fully back in action tomorrow

The team needs LeMahieu's presence in the lineup as soon as possible. The Yankees are coming off a game where they were demoralized by the Twins, 11-2, on Thursday.

LeMahieu is hitting .263 with a home run. While those aren't numbers that jump out, his importance to the team is huge. He can play several positions for the Yankees and is a fierce leadoff hitter.

"BIG news. We can't have him out of the lineup for much longer," one fan tweeted.

"I feel better now," another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans are relieved to hear DJ LeMahieu is expected to return on Saturday. He missed 37 games last season while dealing with a foot fracture that threw the New York lineup out of whack.

The Yankees have been plagued by injuries to start the season. It's good to see that DJ LeMahieu's injury isn't something that will take him out of action for too long.

After DJ LeMahieu returns, the New York Yankees need to bubble-wrap their players

While we are only 15 games into the season, the New York Yankees have had enough injuries to last a full season. Even with an influx of players on the IL, the team is still rolling with an 8-5 record.

One player that the team has yet to see this season is pitcher Carlos Rodon. He's been on the IL since the start of the season with a forearm injury. He recently encountered a setback in his progression as he's dealing with back tightness now.

Another pitcher the team has been missing is Luis Severino. He's been on the IL dealing with a lat strain. He's close to making his way off the IL as he threw a bullpen on Monday.

For a team that has seen multiple key players go to the IL, it's impressive how they carry themselves. With the way the Tampa Bay Rays have opened up this season, the Yankees could have put themselves in a huge hole worrying about injuries.

