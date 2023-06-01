The New York Yankees have a force coming off the IL and rejoining the team. Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton, and Tommy Kahnle have all been reinstated from the IL. The trio will join the team ahead of their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This will provide the Bronx Bombers a huge boost going into the weekend. They have been without Donaldson since early April and Stanton since the middle of April. Kahnle has yet to debut this season, as he has been on the IL since spring training with bicep tendinitis.

New York Yankees @Yankees

• Returned from rehab and reinstated INF Josh Donaldson (#28) and OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (#27) from the 10-day injured list.

• Returned from rehab and reinstated RHP Tommy Kahnle (#41) from the 60-day injured list.

• Returned from rehab and reinstated INF Josh Donaldson (#28) and OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (#27) from the 10-day injured list.

• Returned from rehab and reinstated RHP Tommy Kahnle (#41) from the 60-day injured list.

With Donaldson's return, expect to see him in the lineup every day, taking back over the third base role. This would move DJ LeMahieu to return to his utility role, covering first, second, and third base when needed.

In Stanton's case, manager Aaron Boone will use him in the DH role for a few weeks. He has only played in one minor league rehab game since being on the IL. It may take Stanton a couple of at-bats to get used to the pitch speeds again.

"We're so back," one fan tweeted.

"We're so back," one fan tweeted.

"We're taking that Dodgers series," another fan tweeted.

"We're taking that Dodgers series," another fan tweeted.

🤍🇺🇸🇲🇽🗽 @ayoooitshill New York Yankees @Yankees

Megan Campisi @MeganCampisi New York Yankees @Yankees

New York Yankees fans are overjoyed to see this trio will be with the team over the weekend. Fans should also see the return of Anthony Rizzo this weekend, who missed the series against the Seattle Mariners with a stiff neck.

The one downside to the news Yankees fans received on Thursday is that Carlos Rodon has been transferred to the 60-day IL. The move is mainly to clear a spot for Kahnle to return, so fans shouldn't worry too much. Rodon is expected to throw a bullpen on Friday.

New York Yankees are getting healthy at the right time

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

The New York Yankees are getting healthy at the perfect time. There's no better time for this trio to return than a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be a real test for the Yankees, as Los Angeles hasn't skipped a beat this season.

Going into the weekend, the Yankees sit in third place in the American League East. A successful series could elevate the Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles in the division. The two teams are just one game apart in the division.

Given how tough this division is, every game matters. The Yankees can't take a game off if they want to reel in the top of the division.

