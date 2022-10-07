New York Yankees fans ecstatic as manager Aaron Boone states injured slugger Matt Carpenter is expected to be on the roster for their first playoff series: "World Series here we come", "Oh let's f****ng go"

The New York Yankees received some good news Thursday as they get ready for their American League Divisional matchup. Manager Aaron Boone reported that he expects Matt Carpenter to be in the lineup for the ALDS. The slugger has been on the IL since August 9th after fracturing his foot.

Carpenter recently took live at-bats with the Yankees' Double-A club. The organization has been surprised by his progress and believes he's ready to rejoin the club.

"I expect him to be on the roster" - New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said.

Matt Carpenter's return to the lineup for the postseason is a huge surprise to New York Yankees fans. They weren't expecting the slugger to return so soon after fracturing his foot.

His bat will be a huge advantage for the Yankees as they go into the postseason. Fans believe that Carpenter's return is exactly what the team needs to win the World Series.

"World Series here we come", one fan cheered.

"Oh let's f****ng go", another fan said

BJohnson1 @brianjohnso1 @BrendanKutyNJ @TMKSESPN @ESPNNY98_7FM Translation: "I expect to have a nuclear weapon at my disposal" for the ALDS. @BrendanKutyNJ @TMKSESPN @ESPNNY98_7FM Translation: "I expect to have a nuclear weapon at my disposal" for the ALDS.

Fans are excited to see the slugger come off of the IL and help this team achieve their goal of winning the World Series. He has become a fan-favorite in New York with the season he was having this year.

The long-time St. Louis Cardinals slugger was acquired in late May by the Yankees. He immediately made his presence felt in New York with the longball. In a quarter of the season played, Carpenter had 15 home runs in 128 at-bats. He's looking to pick up right where he left off in the postseason.

The New York Yankees look strong heading into the postseason

NY Yankees v Texas Rangers

With Matt Carpenter returning to the team for the postseason, the New York Yankees look scary heading into the ALDS. Their pitching rotation is also getting healthier for the postseason. Pitcher Clay Holmes looks on-pace to return for the ALDS after missing nine games due to a shoulder strain.

Wandy Peralta is another pitcher on the staff who is expected to return to the team before their first playoff series game. He went on the 15-day IL with a spine issue. Peralta is a lefty that has been used in high-leverage situations by the Yankees this season. His return would be a huge benefit to the team.

The New York Yankees are getting healthy at the right time. They'll be a tough opponent for any team they face in the postseason.

Poll : 0 votes