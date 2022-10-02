New York Yankees fans ecstatic with one-hit performance from Nestor Cortes Jr in blowout win over Baltimore Orioles: "The real ace!", "What a gem!"

Nestor Cortes Jr. was dominant on the mound Saturday afternoon for the New York Yankees. Fans were impressed with the lefty's performance against the Baltimore Orioles. He was in complete control of the game.

Yankees fans believe Cortes is becoming the best pitcher on the staff. This is exactly what the fans wanted to see heading into the postseason.

Nestor Cortes Jr. threw 7.1 innings Saturday afternoon. He allowed just one hit and struck out 12 batters in his dominant performance. He earned his 12th win of the season with a 8-0 victory over the Orioles.

YES Network @YESNetwork



7.1 IP | H | 0 ER | 12 K | 2 BB The Bronx faithful show Nestor Cortes the love he deserves

Yankees fans couldn't be happier with the team's performance. The crowd, as well as fans, expressed their enthusiasm for Cortes's performance on Twitter. They believe he may be the best pitcher the Yankees have at the moment.

"The real ace!" one fan cheered.

"What a gem!" another fan said.

Max @MargielaMadMax



He has 1000% been the true ace of this pitching staff this year seeing himself go from mop up long relief duty to an all star caliber starting pitcher... It's truly incredible. I believe he's gonna be just as good in the playoffs too

Josh Stough @the_bro_panda



Nestors back ahs to be HURTING after carrying on his bump days man. hell of a regular season. now lets get him rested for the post season

Frank @frank_daddato



An incredible season from just a regular guy with a killer mustache.

Baruch Bergman @Bigblue0923

#RepBx twitter.com/yesnetwork/sta… YES Network @YESNetwork



We love you Nasty Nestor 🔥🔥
#RepBx

Branden Dross @branden_dross



Game 1 starter with Astros and Cardinals

Some fans believe that Nestor Cortes Jr. has surpassed Gerrit Cole as the ace of the staff. He has been lights out all season with a 12-4 record and 163 strikeouts. He has been excellent with limiting base runners, too, racking up a .92 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched).

With Nestor Cortes Jr. shining, the Yankees are looking like a serious World Series contender

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees are bouncing back at the perfect time. Ahead of the final week of the regular season, they activated DJ LeMahieu off the injury list. The utility infielder was dealing with a lingering toe issue and had to be placed on the list in early September. The club wasn't sure if he would be able to return before the postseason.

The Yankees also received word that slugger Matt Carpenter was nearing his return as well. Carpenter was injured on Aug. 8 after fouling the ball off his left foot, which resulted in a fracture. He was seen taking batting practice with the club before Friday's game.

Along with Carpenter, Andrew Benintendi is nearing his return as well. Benintendi ended up on the injury list after he went through surgery to fix a hamate bone in his right hand. Benintendi is scheduled to take dry swings over the weekend.

The return of all of these key players ahead of the postseason is great for the Yankees. These players could very well be the difference between winning and losing the World Series.

