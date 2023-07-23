The New York Yankees are turning to a familiar face in Andy Pettitte to revive their disappointing season. The former All-Star is set to return to the club as an advisor to Aaron Boone and will work with the team's pitchers.

Few people know more about pitching than Andy Pettitte. The fact that he spent 15 years with the organization as a player makes him the perfect fit for the Yankees. Pettitte played 491 games with the Yankees (regular season and playoff) and won five World Series titles between 1996-2009.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Andy Pettitte is joining the Yankees as an advisor to Aaron Boone and will work with the pitching staff, per @BobKlap pic.twitter.com/IDZWYt8gfo

The move comes at a stage of the season where fans are desperate for change. The Yankees are currently tied for last place in the American League East with a 52-47 record. Former All-Star first baseman Sean Casey was also signed a few weeks ago as the team's new hitting coach.

New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to celebrate the return of one of the club's greats.

Dillard Barnhart @BarnHasSpoken2 @TalkinYanks @BobKlap The legend of Andy Pettitte continues

roseanne ✨ @hoodierizz @TalkinYanks @BobKlap Bringing that true winning mentality back to the Yankees. I love it

Greg @GAvenger3 @TalkinYanks @BobKlap The best move the Yanks have made in a while they need more championship pedigree around this team

Scott 🇮🇹 @yankeesgiants29 @TalkinYanks @BobKlap That means Boone is on notice

Jdab @JDabz87

pic.twitter.com/f5xZwlscJY Love that the legendary Andy Pettitte is back with the Yankees as an advisor. We need those championship vibes

neel @streakuh @TalkinYanks @BobKlap I’ve seen enough, Yankees are winning the World Series

Pettitte finished with an impressive 256-153 record and a lifetime 3.85 ERA over an 18-year career with the Yankees and the Houston Astros. He was a three-time All-Star and was named the ALCS MVP in 2001. He finished with 21 wins on two occasions and 19 wins in 2000.

Pettitte ranks 42nd on the MLB's all-time list for wins. He holds the record for most postseason wins by a pitcher with 19, three games more than Justin Verlander.

In an ultimate tribute to his contributions, the New York Yankees retired his No. 46 jersey in 2015.

Andy Pettitte was the pitching coach for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Pitching coach Andy Pettitte and manager Mark DeRosa of Team USA pose for a photo before the WBC at Chase Field

Andy Pettitte was named the Team USA pitching coach for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He was a member of the team that went all the way to the finals, eventually losing out to Team Japan.

The Yankees will need all the help they can get. The pitching staff currently ranks 17th in MLB in home runs allowed (117), 12th in strikeouts (872), and 10th in runs allowed (424).

Pettitte, 51, is one year older than team manager Aaron Boone. The two played together with the Yankees back in 2003 and will be familiar with each other's strengths.

