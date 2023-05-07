The New York Yankees stole one from the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Tampa Bay had an early 2-0 lead in the first, thanks to a double from Manuel Margot.

The game was stuck at 2-0 until the eighth inning, when the Yankees pounced. DJ LeMahieu doubled to right to score Anthony Rizzo. Right after, Harrison Bader hit a two-run RBI single to give the Yankees the lead and the win.

Any team that beats the Rays should feel good about themselves. They've looked nearly unbeatable since the season started. The win moves the Yankees to 18-16 this season.

It's an impressive win for the Yankees, who are a bit shorthanded. They're missing their power duo of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who are both on the IL. Judge is dealing with a hip issue, while Stanton is dealing with a hamstring strain.

New York Yankees fans couldn't be happier with their team's comeback victory on Saturday. Fans are hammering the front office to play Harrison Bader every day. He was the hero on Saturday but started the game on the bench.

The Yankees have the opportunity to take the series on Sunday. They'll give the ball to Gerrit Cole in the finale and see if he can shut down Tampa's offense.

Things are looking up for the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are expected to see their slugger Aaron Judge return to the lineup on Tuesday for their series against the Oakland Athletics. With Judge's absence, the team has sometimes looked lost at the plate. His return should be huge. They've failed to score over five runs to start the month of May.

Alongside Judge planning to return on Tuesday, pitcher Luis Severino is beginning to make his comeback. Severino was placed on the IL during spring training with a lat strain. Manager Aaron Boone told the media that Severino threw a simulated game in Tampa on Saturday.

The team could use Severino, as they've been scrambling for arms. Carlos Rodon has hit another setback in his recovery, and it's not looking good.

If the Yankees can get and stay healthy, they'll look like a different team than they've put out. They'll be at their most competitive when their core players are off the IL.

