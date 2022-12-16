Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees have come to an agreement. The contract is for six years, valued at $162 million. The top remaining pitcher is finally off the board.

Rodon has spent the last two seasons trying to prove to the league that he's one of the best and has what it takes to go deep into a season. There were questions about the wear and tear on Rodon's arm, especially during the 2021 season when he was experiencing arm fatigue.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

He's coming off a career-high 178 innings pitched. Rodon led the entire league in FIP (fielding independent pitching). He's been one of MLB's best pitchers over the last two seasons.

Yankees fans couldn't be happier with the signing. It's somebody that the fanbase has had their eyes on since free agency began. Carlos Rodon will fit nicely into a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes Jr.

"That rotation is going to be fun" one fan explained.

"Let's gooooo!!!!" cheered another fan.

They're quite happy with this move. The New York Yankees will have one of the most dominant rotations in the game.

drip LeMahieu @djLeMahieuRBW @JeffPassan Best rotation in mlb and its not even close @JeffPassan Best rotation in mlb and its not even close

Donald Stewart @DStewart267 @JeffPassan @PitLives Awesome signing. So the Yankees signed Judge back- the best player in Baseball, and now an All-star starter- the most sought after pitcher in FA. Let's end the Hal is cheap nonsense, maybe Yankee fans can be happy now! @JeffPassan @PitLives Awesome signing. So the Yankees signed Judge back- the best player in Baseball, and now an All-star starter- the most sought after pitcher in FA. Let's end the Hal is cheap nonsense, maybe Yankee fans can be happy now!

It's been a great off-season for the team thus far. They re-signed reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, and now one of the best left-handed pitchers in the league.

Fans are in a much better position now than they were a week ago when they thought they were going to lose out on Judge. Things have drastically changed since then. Now that they've signed Rodon, they can shift their focus to the vacancy they have in left field. It's been rumored that they would like to bring back Andrew Benintendi. They could look to Oswaldo Cabrera to fill the position if they don't sign an outfielder.

The New York Yankees got a good one in Carlos Rodon

San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

The New York Yankees just got a lot better with the addition of Carlos Rodon. He's a fiery competitor. He emerged as the go-to guy during the back half of his tenure with the White Sox.

Nobody wants to be out on the mound when it matters more than Rodon does. He'll never shy away from big moments and when you play for the Yankees, there are plenty of big moments.

If he gets past his arm issues, the Yankees could be major contenders for the next couple of seasons.

