New York Yankees fans at the end of their ropes as team wraps up fourth straight series without a win

By Adrian Dorney
Modified Jun 18, 2023 21:18 GMT
Tough times to be a fan of the New York Yankees

The 2022 New York Yankees were a forced to be reckoned with. The leaders in home runs and slugging percentage, there was virtually nobody who stood in the way of the 99-win club.

Unfortunately for fans of the Bronx Bombers, 2023 has not yeilded such results. Battered and bruised, the Yankees seem to be cruising from one disaster to another. Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park was no different.

After a Gleyber Torres home run put the Yankees up 2-0 early, starter Clarke Schmidt appeared to have the Sox under control. However, after giving up two RBI ground balls with the bases loaded, Schmidt was pulled. Successive RBI doubles from Connor Wong and Alex Verdugo sealed the deal, and the Yankees lost by a score of 6-3.

FINAL: Boston 6, Yankees 2.
"FINAL: Boston 6, Yankees 2." - New York Yankees

With the loss to the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are now 1-4 against their divisional foes in the last week. The Red Sox met the Yankees for the first time of the season last weekend, grabbing two of three before winning Friday's series opener in Boston 15-5. Needless to say, Yankees fans are not pleased with their team lately.

@Yankees I think we’re getting closer and closer to a boycott
@Yankees Luckily, I was on a flight for this one.
@TylerOlsson @Yankees At least if it was a rebuild, this would be tolerable

The loss in this series represents the fourth straight series that the Yankees have failed to win. Coincidentally, their last series win came on June 4, the very same day that captain Aaron Judge was sent to the IL after breaking his toe following a catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Without Judge in the lineup, the Yankees are scoring merely half of the runs that they muster on average with the big man suited up.

@Yankees Looks like the Yankees need to switch from pinstripes to cry-stripes.
@Yankees Joke’s on you, I didn’t even watch today
@Yankees Embarrassing times

Since Judge has been gone, the Yankees offense has fallen off of a cliff. Since June 3, the team's .200 batting average is the lowest in baseball. Big hitters like Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, expected to step up in Judge's absence, have been on horried cold snaps. In the month of June, Stanton has gone just 4-for-35 while Rizzo is hitting a meagre .081.

@Yankees Trade Boone and his entire staff please
@Yankees DFA and trade everyone
@Yankees This organization got what it deserves for keeping Brian Cashman. The fans deserve a better product on the field.

Battered by injuries, the New York Yankees need to push forward

If anything, the New York Yankees' nightmarish results without Judge in the lineup might show the team that they were over-reliant on their captain. By using his absence from the lineup as an opportunity, perhaps the team can at least attempt to stop the bleeding while his toe, and bat, take the nessecary time off.

Edited by Adrian Dorney
