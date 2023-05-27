New York Yankees announced after their defeat to the San Diego Padres that starting pitcher Randy Vasquez has been optioned to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Having been promoted only a day ago to make his MLB debut against the Padres, Vasquez is set to head back to the Triple-A after a disappointing loss. Fans are not happy with the decision as they believe that the right-handed pitcher did not get enough time to show his talent and live up to his potential.

Randy Vasquez was called up to the Yankees bullpen after they lost Domingo German to a foreign substance violation, which left them without a starting pitcher against the Padres.

It was time for the front office to give their upcoming prospects a chance to shine on the big stage and Vasquez seems to have squandered that opportunity.

The Yankees were horrible in their offensive play on Friday, with all their big names failing to make an impact in the game. Vasquez got off to a decent start to the game, earning his first strikeout in the MLB during the first innings.

However, he was pulled from the game in the fifth innings after giving away a two-run home run to Padres star Juan Soto. After the game, the Yankees front office announced their decision to option Vasquez back to the Triple-A, leaving fans shocked.

They said that one game is not enough to judge the pitcher's game and potential, and fans took to Twitter to make their feelings known.

"No wonder this team sucks," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He didn’t deserve this!" added another.

Luis Severino set to replace Randy Vasquez in second game vs Padres

Randy Vasquez earned a spot on the New York Yankees rotation after he was deemed the most worthy candidate to be given a chance, while they could also rest Luis Severino an extra day before putting him on the mound against the Padres.

Vasquez had been coping well with his first taste of the Triple-A and maybe that was a major factor in selecting him to start on pitching duty. However, the front office seems to have decided that it is too early for him to enter the MLB and dropped him back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

