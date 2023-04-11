The Bronx is burning once again after the New York Yankees blew a 2-0 first inning lead in a 3-2 loss at the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

New York took the quick two-run lead in the opening frame on Giancarlo Stantion's two-run double that scored Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge, and had two runners in scoring position with nobody out.

However, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber worked his way out of the jam en route to tossing seven runs of five-hit ball to claim the win. The Yankees (4-3) didn't score again as the Guardians recorded solo runs in the second, fourth and seventh innings to steal away the victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a weekend of relative placidity as the New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday and Sunday, Yankee Nation was up in arms again after Monday's demise.

🇦🇱 @MrAlbania_ @Yankees Pathetic performance from a pathetic lineup what a shocker @Yankees Pathetic performance from a pathetic lineup what a shocker

YankeesMuse @YankeesMuse @Yankees Cant believe we lost with a bad lineup and German pitching smh @Yankees Cant believe we lost with a bad lineup and German pitching smh

New York Yankees starter Domingo German lasted just three innings, despite allowing just two runs — only one earned — on two hits. His undoing was an eye-catching five walks, as the Yankees issued a shockingly high total of nine free passes.

Bill Shepherd... @MyGSDogHavoK @Yankees Disgraceful Loss. Boone tried to punt the game away before it started. The Eight a runner on third and no outs. The heart of the lineup coming up. After Judge did nothing you knew they wouldn’t score. Is there a team less clutch? A team with a 292m payroll. Another flawed roster… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Yankees Disgraceful Loss. Boone tried to punt the game away before it started. The Eight a runner on third and no outs. The heart of the lineup coming up. After Judge did nothing you knew they wouldn’t score. Is there a team less clutch? A team with a 292m payroll. Another flawed roster… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Yankees Suck (6-156) @YankeesRBW @Yankees This is the SECOND time I have thought about killing myself this season and it's only the 10th game @Yankees This is the SECOND time I have thought about killing myself this season and it's only the 10th game https://t.co/Osq9tDJYtB

Ryan Bonnano @bonnano_ryan @Yankees Blow up the team and acquire contact hitters. This core is never winning anything @Yankees Blow up the team and acquire contact hitters. This core is never winning anything

Colton Brewer, who relieved German in the fourth inning, was the team's most effective pitcher. He tossed three innings of one-hit, one-walk ball with one strikeout to keep his season ERA at a sparkling 0.00. Ian Hamilton relieved Brewer in the seventh and took the loss after Steven Kwan scored on a Josh Naylor sacrifice fly to put the Cleveland Guardians ahead by the eventual final score of 3-2.

Yankee Mandela @YankeeMandela @Yankees Boone sure loves "resting" players only to insert them into the lineup randomly in high leverage situations. There's literally zero sense to any of the lineup decisions either he or the front office makes. @Yankees Boone sure loves "resting" players only to insert them into the lineup randomly in high leverage situations. There's literally zero sense to any of the lineup decisions either he or the front office makes.

B4ThePitch @B4Mets_Yankees



When September rolls around and we wish we had a few more wins than we do, we are going to wonder where the winnable games we let slip. Well, here’s one of them.



Walks+errors=runs @Yankees I hate the phrase “it’s only April”When September rolls around and we wish we had a few more wins than we do, we are going to wonder where the winnable games we let slip. Well, here’s one of them.Walks+errors=runs @Yankees I hate the phrase “it’s only April”When September rolls around and we wish we had a few more wins than we do, we are going to wonder where the winnable games we let slip. Well, here’s one of them. Walks+errors=runs

The loss snapped the Yankees' modest two-game win streak. New York and Cleveland battle twice more, playing Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, before the Yankees return home to host the Minnesota Twins in a four-game set beginning Thursday evening.

The win was the second in a row for the Cleveland Guardians, who travel to the nation's capitol to play the Washington Nationals this weekend. Washington, in the cellar of the National League East, is one of the worst teams in baseball.

Sal @salsince98



Can’t even blame pitching.



Come back tomorrow and win. @Yankees Not enough offense.Can’t even blame pitching.Come back tomorrow and win. @Yankees Not enough offense. Can’t even blame pitching.Come back tomorrow and win.

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians play twice more

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees hits a two-run double off Shane Bieber.

The Yankees fell four games behind the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays with the loss.

The victory propelled the Guardians one-half game past the Twins atop the AL Central standings.

Poll : 0 votes