The Bronx is burning once again after the New York Yankees blew a 2-0 first inning lead in a 3-2 loss at the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.
New York took the quick two-run lead in the opening frame on Giancarlo Stantion's two-run double that scored Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge, and had two runners in scoring position with nobody out.
However, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber worked his way out of the jam en route to tossing seven runs of five-hit ball to claim the win. The Yankees (4-3) didn't score again as the Guardians recorded solo runs in the second, fourth and seventh innings to steal away the victory.
After a weekend of relative placidity as the New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday and Sunday, Yankee Nation was up in arms again after Monday's demise.
New York Yankees starter Domingo German lasted just three innings, despite allowing just two runs — only one earned — on two hits. His undoing was an eye-catching five walks, as the Yankees issued a shockingly high total of nine free passes.
Colton Brewer, who relieved German in the fourth inning, was the team's most effective pitcher. He tossed three innings of one-hit, one-walk ball with one strikeout to keep his season ERA at a sparkling 0.00. Ian Hamilton relieved Brewer in the seventh and took the loss after Steven Kwan scored on a Josh Naylor sacrifice fly to put the Cleveland Guardians ahead by the eventual final score of 3-2.
The loss snapped the Yankees' modest two-game win streak. New York and Cleveland battle twice more, playing Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, before the Yankees return home to host the Minnesota Twins in a four-game set beginning Thursday evening.
The win was the second in a row for the Cleveland Guardians, who travel to the nation's capitol to play the Washington Nationals this weekend. Washington, in the cellar of the National League East, is one of the worst teams in baseball.
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians play twice more
The Yankees fell four games behind the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays with the loss.
The victory propelled the Guardians one-half game past the Twins atop the AL Central standings.