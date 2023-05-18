The New York Yankees received some good news surrounding relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle . He's getting ready to return after being a frequent flier on the IL since 2020. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020, sat out the 2021 season, had elbow surgery last year, and dealt with arm inflammation for much of last summer after the surgery.

He hasn't pitched for the Yankees since 2020. Given the state of their pitching, Kahnle should give the Yankees a boost in the bullpen. He's a great pitcher who shuts down other players' bats when healthy.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Yankees announce that Tommy Kahnle is beginning a rehab assignment today



His first appearance as a Yankees since July 2020 could be coming soon Yankees announce that Tommy Kahnle is beginning a rehab assignment todayHis first appearance as a Yankees since July 2020 could be coming soon https://t.co/O4raCj1qdK

Tommy Kahnle has a three-pitch mix that he uses effectively. He usually uses his fastball, occasionally flipping in a tight slider and a nasty changeup. He also hides the ball well, only flashing it right when he's getting ready to release it.

He should be an instant boost to the bullpen. Kahnle will slide nicely next to Michael King and Clay Holmes at the end of the bullpen.

New York Yankees fans couldn't be happier to hear Tommy Kahnle is nearing his return. You can't have too many quality arms in the bullpen.

With starting the season on the IL and the team being plagued with injuries to start the year, some fans forgot all about Tommy Kahnle. Hopefully, he's not too rusty after spending so much time on the IL.

With Tommy Kahnle's assignment, the New York Yankees are getting back to full health

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have been plagued by injuries to start the season. They still don't know when Carlos Rodon will be healthy enough to get off the IL. He's been on there since the start of the season with a forearm strain that turned into a back issue.

Looking at the greener side, the team is preparing to get slugger Giancarlo Stanton back in the lineup. He went to the IL on April 16th with a hamstring strain. There have been rumors that he could start his rehab assignment as early as next week.

Another player fans can look forward to is the return of Luis Severino. He's been on the IL since the start of the season with a lat strain. He's ramped it up the last few weeks and is nearly ready to return to the starting rotation.

With the Yankees getting all these key players back, watch for the team to make a turn and start competing like they know they can.

