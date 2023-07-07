New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino did not have the day he expected when he took the hill on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. Severino would only last 2.2 innings while giving up seven runs on 10 hits and only striking out three batters.

Severino could not slow down the Baltimore bats, leaving the ballgame with a pitch count of 77. The Orioles were all over Severino, making him work for every out he got, which wasn't a lot.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Luis Severino has been horrific and it’s not getting any better Luis Severino has been horrific and it’s not getting any better https://t.co/arN18OKpWm

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Excluding Thursday's start, Severino has a 1-3 record with a 6.30 ERA in 40 innings. This is far from last season's pitcher, who finished the year with a 7-3 record and a 3.18 ERA.

Severino has expressed concerns about his nightmarish performances this season. He's frustrated that he can't turn it around and be a guy his team can depend on when they hand him the ball.

"This dude is done," one fan tweeted.

"Absolutely washed stop giving him oppurtunities. Something is wrong obviously, it's a guaranteed loss every time he takes the ball. Send him to the Florida complex League with Manoah," another fan tweeted.

jimmy @ellipticall @TalkinYanks Absolutely washed stop giving him opportunities. Something is wrong obviously, it’s a guaranteed loss every time he takes the ball. Send him to the Florida complex league with Manoah. Smh @TalkinYanks Absolutely washed stop giving him opportunities. Something is wrong obviously, it’s a guaranteed loss every time he takes the ball. Send him to the Florida complex league with Manoah. Smh

Jonoa @cherrton1

Gee, it's seems the whole team is in a slump. @TalkinYanks How long can you keep going with Servino.Gee, it's seems the whole team is in a slump. @TalkinYanks How long can you keep going with Servino.Gee, it's seems the whole team is in a slump.

ᎷᎥᏦᏋ @mikedwards_ @TalkinYanks Sevy used to be fun asf to watch bro is actually horrible now @TalkinYanks Sevy used to be fun asf to watch bro is actually horrible now

New York Yankees fans are fed up with the team continuing to give the ball to Luis Severino. He doesn't have it this season, and it's been hard to watch for the fanbase.

Tom Craig @tomcraig1980 @TalkinYanks They cannot keep him when his contract is up at the end of this season. Even if he is nursing an injury. It’s time to sever Severino. @TalkinYanks They cannot keep him when his contract is up at the end of this season. Even if he is nursing an injury. It’s time to sever Severino.

Chris Rolon. @C_RabbyblastEm @TalkinYanks Bro needs a phantom IL stint. And max number of Rehab games just to “figure” it out. Cooked. @TalkinYanks Bro needs a phantom IL stint. And max number of Rehab games just to “figure” it out. Cooked.

mitch levine @mitchblevine @TalkinYanks Guy has no fortitude. Either hurt or gets shelled. Try him in the bullpen. That’s his calling. Seriously. @TalkinYanks Guy has no fortitude. Either hurt or gets shelled. Try him in the bullpen. That’s his calling. Seriously.

Fans do not have much hope that he will be able to turn it around at some point this season. They'd like to see him moved to the bullpen or be designated for assignment.

New York Yankees were planning for Luis Severino to struggle on Thursday

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

Just hours before the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles game, the Bronx bombers called up Deivi Garcia. Many believe that Garcia was called up in case Luis Severino would not last long. Garcia was called into the fourth inning to take over the duties on the mound.

Given how competitive the American League East is this year, the Yankees can't continue to give him starts in the rotation. Every game counts, as there's no team in the division with a record under .500. All five teams have what it takes to go far this season.

New York will have to figure out what it will do with Severino and do it quickly. With Carlos Rodon debuting on Friday, they could send Severino to the IL with a phantom injury to give him time to figure it out.

Poll : 0 votes