Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was at the Rogers Centre on Monday as the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are kicking off the latest chapter of their burgeoning rivalry.

The 26-year-old superstar signal caller apparently has switched allegiances in the matchup, as he was filmed in a Blue Jays cap and jersey saying:

"Ready to go see the Blue Jays win a game."

This came as news to many New York Yankees fans, especially after Josh Allen had already been at Yankee Stadium wearing the pinstripes and "NY" cap.

New York Yankees fans did not take the news well. Many called the Bills' leader "a fraud" even though Toronto is four hours closer to Buffalo than New York City is. There's also the fact that Josh Allen has no ties to Gotham City as a native of Firebaugh, California, who went to college at Wyoming.

The link between Buffalo and Toronto is strong. The Bills have played NFL games at Rogers Centre, while the Blue Jays played MLB games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as Canada was not allowing non-Canadians into the country at the time.

Many New Yorkers have all but written off the city of Buffalo, which sits on the New York/Ontario border, as a Canadian town.

Upstate New York has much more in common with Canada than much of the rest of the United States anyhow. The people talk with an accent, the snow piles up high enough that children and pets get lost in it, and anyone that has seen a "Bills Mafia" tailgate knows all-too-well that Buffalo residents are a little different in the head.

But for New York Yankees fans, the sight of Josh Allen proudly wearing the colors of the de facto Canadian National Team might have him hearing a few more boos than normal the next time the Bills play in MetLife Stadium. Nevermind that the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets is actually in New Jersey.

And for those Americans who root for the Yankees and Miami Dolphins? Well, yuck.

Josh Allen probably not getting another on-field invite from the New York Yankees anytime soon

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Blue Jays did allow Allen to take a few cuts in the batting cage during his trip to Rogers Centre. According to TMZ, he swatted several home runs.

