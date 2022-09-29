New York Yankees fans fired up as DJ LeMahieu is expected to return to the lineup Friday night following IL stint: "We need LeMachine to go deep in the playoffs", "Better now than never"

The New York Yankees received good news ahead of their game tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays. Infielder DJ LeMahieu is expected to make his return to the lineup Friday in the Yankees' series against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu was on the IL dealing with inflammation in his toe.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed the news after the infielder took several batting practice sessions with the team. He was first listed on the IL September 4th ,and has missed 21 games.

News of LeMahieu's return to the team has fans pumped up. They believe that his return is only going to improve the roster heading into the postseason.

"Great, we need LeMachine to go deep in the playoffs", one New York Yankees fan cheered,

"Better now than never", another fan explained.

Some fans believe that this team is coming together at the perfect time. After clinching the division Tuesday night, the Yankees can afford to mess with their lineup and rest some players.

"It's all coming together....",

"More good signs for the Yankees ahead of the end of the regular season, getting healthier. Their bad July and August was a result of 'regression to the mean' but injuries as well. Getting these guys back really helps the lineup",

Some fans seem a little worried that LeMahieu won't have enough time to get his swing back. He will only have eight regular-season games to find his rhythm.

"DJ will have a little less than a week to get back in rhythm".

Other fans are just happy their utility infielder is back with the team and relatively healthy.

DJ LeMahieu is an important player for the New York Yankees. His glove at second base is elite. He is a three-time Gold Glove Award winner and a three-time Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.

While the New York Yankees have clinched the AL East, LeMahieu won't feel any pressure to get his swing back right away. This is the perfect situation for someone coming back from the IL.

The New York Yankees have to make a decision on their postseason roster

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

The Yankees haven't had their postseason roster confirmed yet. Relief pitcher Zack Britton made his return to the club when they sent Wandy Peralta to the IL. While Peralta is expected to return on October 4th, Boone will have a tough time figuring out his postseason bullpen.

