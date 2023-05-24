New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole hit a milestone on Tuesday as he became the third-fastest pitcher in history to reach 2,000 strikeouts. He did it on his last strikeout of the night, fooling Baltimore Orioles hitter Jorge Mateo.

This was Cole's 278th game. Only two pitchers reached 2,000 strikeouts faster than Cole did in terms of games pitched. Randy Johnson reached his 2,000th strikeout in his 262nd game, while Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw reached the mark in his 277th game.

Cole is also the third-fastest to mow down 2,000 batters in terms of innings pitched. Cole reached his 2,000th strikeout in 1,714 2/3rd innings. Chris Sale did it in 1,626 innings, and the great Pedro Martinez did it in 1,711 1/3rd innings.

This shows truly how dominant Cole is out on the mound. Not many pitchers in the league can even get to the 2,000-strikeout mark, and Cole did it in record fashion.

Many reactions followed online:

"Let's go Cole!" one fan tweeted.

"My ace" another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans couldn't be happier to see Gerrit Cole surpass the 2,000-strikeout mark. They don't see him slowing down anytime soon and could see the ace going for 3,000.

Tuesday's performance also makes Gerrit Cole the 87th pitcher to throw 2,000 strikeouts. He's in great company with many legends and Hall of Famers.

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees will receive help soon

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The New York Yankees have been playing great baseball this month. They've climbed out of the basement in the American League East and currently sit in third place in the division.

Their series with the Baltimore Orioles is crucial as they hold a one-game lead over the Bronx Bombers in the division.

As they look to continue their impressive month, the Yankees are gearing up for the return of some key players. Luis Severino debuted on Sunday after starting the season on the IL.

Another pitcher looking to join Severino off the IL is Carlos Rodon. He's processing in his rehab and has rejoined the team this week. He was the team's biggest offseason signing, and fans were starting to press when he would come off the IL. While there's no timetable for his return, Rodon joining the team is a great sign.

Giancarlo Stanton is also getting ready to return from the IL. After over a month of dealing with a hamstring issue, the slugger is about ready to start his rehab stint.

