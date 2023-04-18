New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, signed in the offseason to be the team's No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole, has yet to pitch in the regular season for his new team.

Rodon, who started the season on the injured list after suffering a forearm muscle strain in spring training, is now complaining of a sore back.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Carlos Rodon’s back “is barking a little bit,” Aaron Boone said. He is being sent for tests. Carlos Rodon’s back “is barking a little bit,” Aaron Boone said. He is being sent for tests.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Carlos Rodon's back is "barking a little bit on him," but attempted to soothe fears that the prized free-agent acquisition will be out long term:

"I don't think this is any big deal other than a nuisance that is slowing him."

But Boone's soothing attempts went for naught as Yankee Nation went into full meltdown mode over the news.

Bronx Hawk @YankeePlug @BryanHoch HE WILL NEVER PUT THE PINSTRIPES ON IM SO DONE @BryanHoch HE WILL NEVER PUT THE PINSTRIPES ON IM SO DONE

The Yankees announced in March that the team's $162 million offseason signing to bolster the rotation would be shut down for at least seven to 10 days. That original window has stretched out to weeks and shows no sign of ending soon.

The 30-year-old hurler reportedly began feeling discomfort while throwing a slider before his MLB spring training debut on March 5 and told the New York Yankees training staff. He worked two-plus innings against the Atlanta Braves that day.

Four days later, Carlos Rodon was shut down with a forearm strain. He told reporters at the time:

"I’m not here to pitch 'til the All-Star break," Rodon said. "I’m here to pitch well into October and whenever this team needs me. … Like, if it’s Oct. 5 or it’s the ALDS, I’m taking the ball and going to pitch."

However, it's beginning to feel like Rodon might not pitch until the All-Star break.

Charles @CharlesGivesD @BryanHoch His career seems over to me @BryanHoch His career seems over to me

Carlos Rodon suffered a similar forearm strain last year while with the San Francisco Giants but still managed to make 31 starts. He posted an ERA of 2.88 with 237 strikeouts while going 14-8.

It is not yet known how the "barking" back will affect his timeline for a return.

It's all about which kind of dog you have in you.

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian @BryanHoch Rodon has that dog in him but it's in his back smh @BryanHoch Rodon has that dog in him but it's in his back smh

Carlos Rodon brings tricky injury history to New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon pitches for the San Francisco Giants last season.

Adding to the unsettling nature surrounding the New York Yankees' prized acquisition is that Rodon underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 to repair the left-hander's ulnar collateral ligament. Often, "forearm muscle strain" is a symptom that points to possible ligament damage.

Alhough that does not appear to be the issue this time, Yankees fans are anxiously awaiting word of this new back issue.

