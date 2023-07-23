After going 4-6 in their last 10 games, it was expected that the New York Yankees would make changes. On Sunday, the club announced a series of roster moves in the hopes of boosting an offense that has struggled.

Outfielders Greg Allen and Jake Bauers both returned after 10-day stints on the injured list. Utility player Franchy Cordero has been demoted to the club's Triple-A affiliate the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

New York Yankees @Yankees

• Returned from rehab and reinstated OF Greg Allen (#30) from the 10-day injured list.

• Returned from rehab and reinstated INF/OF Jake Bauers (#61) from the 10-day injured list.

• Optioned INF/OF Franchy… Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:• Returned from rehab and reinstated OF Greg Allen (#30) from the 10-day injured list.• Returned from rehab and reinstated INF/OF Jake Bauers (#61) from the 10-day injured list.• Optioned INF/OF Franchy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Runs have been difficult to come by since the club lost their captain and star player Aaron Judge to injury on June 3. The Yankees currently rank 29th in the MLB in hits (747), 22nd in OPS (.706) and 20th in runs (432). Only the Oakland Athletics have fewer hits this season. The Bronx Bombers are averaging just 4.36 runs per game.

New York Yankees fans took to Twitter unimpressed with the moves. While other teams have been active in the trade market prior to the August 1 deadline, the Yankees seem content to work with what they have.

Hammer @hammertank61 @Yankees Lets us know when you fire Boone and Cashman. That’s the only “prior to todays game” I want to see.



Or that Hal sold the team.

LJR ⚾️ @mother3k @Yankees Not the moves I want to hear frankly

Jonathan Mendez @jonathanmendez @Yankees Once proud franchise shuttling journeymen AAAA players back and forth. Smh.

Rob 🇺🇸 @rmny1976 @Yankees Does this make the team better absolutely. But it’s a testament to Cashman’s failure in constructing the roster that we are happy about getting two career AAA players back in this lineup.

BombedinBC @Lostclaus @Yankees Cashman: we’ll having Bauers, Allen and McKinney almost gives us a MLB ready Outfielder. So that’s like adding at the deadline.

Jake Bauers impressed early in the year with his power and clutch hitting. This season, he is slashing .224/.312/.470 and has racked up seven home runs,19 RBIs and two stolen bases over 49 games.

Greg Allen has a .214 batting average and a .884 OPS over 14 at-bats this season. He recorded his only home run and RBI of the year on May 30 against the Seattle Mariners.

The New York Yankees are currently tied for last in the American League East

Aaron Judge (R) and manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium

Manager Aaron Boone will hope the roster moves can spark some life into the team. Over the last few weeks, the New York Yankees have dropped to last place in the AL East (tied with the Boston Red Sox). Their 52-47 record means they trail the first-place Baltimore Orioles by 8.5 games.

The Yankees have won two straight against the struggling Kansas City Royals but the coming weeks will be challenging. The New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros are next on the schedule. The club will likely be without Judge for that difficult stretch.

Jake Bauers and Greg Allen are solid players but they do little to excite a demanding Yankees fanbase. Fans will be hoping for some big moves before the trade deadline to get this team out of its slump.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!