After going 4-6 in their last 10 games, it was expected that the New York Yankees would make changes. On Sunday, the club announced a series of roster moves in the hopes of boosting an offense that has struggled.
Outfielders Greg Allen and Jake Bauers both returned after 10-day stints on the injured list. Utility player Franchy Cordero has been demoted to the club's Triple-A affiliate the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Runs have been difficult to come by since the club lost their captain and star player Aaron Judge to injury on June 3. The Yankees currently rank 29th in the MLB in hits (747), 22nd in OPS (.706) and 20th in runs (432). Only the Oakland Athletics have fewer hits this season. The Bronx Bombers are averaging just 4.36 runs per game.
New York Yankees fans took to Twitter unimpressed with the moves. While other teams have been active in the trade market prior to the August 1 deadline, the Yankees seem content to work with what they have.
Jake Bauers impressed early in the year with his power and clutch hitting. This season, he is slashing .224/.312/.470 and has racked up seven home runs,19 RBIs and two stolen bases over 49 games.
Greg Allen has a .214 batting average and a .884 OPS over 14 at-bats this season. He recorded his only home run and RBI of the year on May 30 against the Seattle Mariners.
The New York Yankees are currently tied for last in the American League East
Manager Aaron Boone will hope the roster moves can spark some life into the team. Over the last few weeks, the New York Yankees have dropped to last place in the AL East (tied with the Boston Red Sox). Their 52-47 record means they trail the first-place Baltimore Orioles by 8.5 games.
The Yankees have won two straight against the struggling Kansas City Royals but the coming weeks will be challenging. The New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros are next on the schedule. The club will likely be without Judge for that difficult stretch.
Jake Bauers and Greg Allen are solid players but they do little to excite a demanding Yankees fanbase. Fans will be hoping for some big moves before the trade deadline to get this team out of its slump.
