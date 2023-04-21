Harrison Bader is yet to debut with the New York Yankees this season. The speedy outfielder has been dealing with an oblique injury from spring training.

While fans were eager to see Bader make his way back, they may have to wait a bit longer than expected. Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that he's still weeks away from a return to the team.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone said it’ll likely be a couple of weeks for Harrison Bader to return. Aaron Boone said it’ll likely be a couple of weeks for Harrison Bader to return.

Bader will start his rehab assignment on Friday. Since he has missed so much time, the team wants to give him an influx of at-bats. They want to make sure Bader is ready when he rejoins the team.

The last thing the team wants to do is rush him out there before he's completely healthy. They also don't want to risk running him out there when he's rusty. It could affect his entire season if he struggles out of the gate.

"That's absolutely ridiculous," one fan tweeted.

"How does this make sense," another fan tweeted.

Jay @JayLatsch @ChrisKirschner hes doing an assignment how does that mean a few weeks lol @ChrisKirschner hes doing an assignment how does that mean a few weeks lol

New York Yankees fans are frustrated that Harrison Bader is still weeks away from returning. When they heard he was starting his rehab assignment, many thought it would only be a few games, not weeks.

IAMthankful @bj82 @ChrisKirschner Lol, another trade for an injury prone player because Trashman refuses to pay the healthy ones. @ChrisKirschner Lol, another trade for an injury prone player because Trashman refuses to pay the healthy ones.

Starting the year has been tough for the Yankees, whose injuries have plagued them. They've had to employ utility guys like Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the outfield, who have little experience playing the position.

New York Yankees need Harrison Bader back ASAP

AL Championship Series: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

Harrison Bader was among the most important players on the Yankees' playoff roster last season. He was on absolute fire, especially at the plate. In the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, he hit three home runs. In the ALCS against the Houston Astros, he hit two home runs.

Not only was he an important player during the postseason, but he also takes pressure off the other guys to perform. With Bader in the lineup, the team doesn't have to worry about putting Aaron Judge in center field. They can move him to the corner, where he can focus more on his hitting.

Bader also possesses a fantastic glove in the outfield. He hasn't committed a single error since 2021. He has racked up a .988 fielding percentage in his six seasons in the league.

Expect the Yankees to turn the page when Bader returns with the team.

