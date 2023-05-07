There was a lot of buzz around the Bronx when the New York Yankees signed All-Star Carlos Rodon in the offseason.

Coming off a season where the Yankees' offense was one of the most dangerous in the league, many believed an elite starting pitcher could be the final piece of the puzzle.

With over 20 percent of the season now complete, Carlos Rodon is yet to make his Yankees debut. He now faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines due to chronic back issues. There is still no return date in sight and fans are growing increasingly frustrated.

New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after another injury setback for the club.

Signing injury-prone players is becoming a trend for the Yankees. The organization is making a habit of shelling out big money for players that can't take the field. Despite the club conducting thorough phyisicals, they failed to spot several issues before signing players. Carlos Rodon is just the latest example.

The club traded a handful of talented prospects to the Oakland Athletics during the 2022 trade dealine for pitcher Franke Montas. He has pitched just 39.2 innings over eight starts and will likely miss the remainder of the season due to surgery.

Highly rated catcher Ben Rortvedt is another example of a player who has spent his Yankees career on the sidelines. The 25-year-old has had a string of injuries since his move to New York and is yet to his debut for the club.

Harrison Bader was also picked up from the St. Louis Cardinals last season despite being injured at the time.

Carlos Rodon is yet to make an MLB appearance for the Yankees since signing a $162 million contract

Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field

Carlos Rodon had a stellar 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, finishing with an impressive 14-8 record, a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts. The decision to sign him to a six-year, 162 million contract seemed like a no-brainer for the Yankees at the time.

Alongside Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, the Yankees boast arguably the strongest starting rotation in the majors (a case could be made for the New York Mets). Injuries, however, have limited the club's ability to field a consistent five-man rotation.

With Aaron Judge locked up to fresh nine-year deal and one of the most dangerous pitching rotations in baseball, the club entered the season as favourites to win in all. They currently sit at the bottom of the AL East and are already nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

