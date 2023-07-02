The struggling St. Louis Cardinals shocked the New York Yankees by taking two out of three games at Busch Stadium this weekend.

New York seemed to be turning things around after taking three consecutive series versus the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics. On Sunday, they were brought back down to earth with a humbling 5-1 loss to the lowly Cards.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Hard to win baseball games when you only have 3 hits

This was an extremely one-sided game. The Yankees did not lead at any point of the night. It took 5.2 innings before Gleyber Torres was able to record the team's first hit. The lineup had just three total hits on the night. Combine that with their two defensive errors and it was always going to be an uphill battle.

New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after another dismal display from the offense.

Celtics on top @TatumEnjoyer_ @TalkinYanks Maybe the most boring Yankees team since those 2013/14 teams with all washed players

Fernando A. Cabrera. @Fercabrera1980 @Yankees This team isn't a playoff team, 3-3 vs 2 last place teams (A's and Cards). The front office is a complete joke.

Bryan @B_reezy32 @Yankees 3 hits and 1 run against this Cards team is a joke. 3-3 road trip against OAK and STL is not good enough and frankly unacceptable for this roster and payroll.

RANDY HARARY @rdh4 @TalkinYanks Inexcusable Yanks performance …at least Monty beat them. Enjoy that Trashman

Fans were frustrated by the lack of fight this team showed on the night.

To make matters worse, it was a former Yankees player that did most of the damage. Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery was part of a trade that sent Harrison Bader to the Bronx.

Montgomery cruised through six innings with relative ease. He finished the night conceding just one run, two hits and finishing with six strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

The New York Yankees are 3-3 in their last six games

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees faced the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals in their last two series. Both those teams are currently last in their divisions. They have a combined 58-110 record and -261 run differential. The Yankees finished 3-3 over the two series.

The offense has relied heavily on Aaron Judge, and with their captain on the sidelines, they will need some of their big names to step up.

The trade deadline is around the corner and general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone will be under pressure to make some moves.

The recent loss drops New York to 46-38 on the season. They trail the Baltimore Orioles by 5.5 games and the Tampa Bay Rays by 9.5 games. The upcoming four-game series versus the Orioles will be crucial for the club.

