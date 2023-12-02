Luis Severino has spent the last 12 years with the New York Yankees, where he has a 54-37 record, a 3.79 ERA, and 788 strikeouts in 727.1 innings pitched.

After the 2023 season ended, Severino, who was not extended by the Yankees, became a free agent. Severino did not stay on the open market long, signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the New York Mets on Wednesday. However, after he signed, Sevy put together a heartfelt message to the Yankees organization and its fans.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Severino highlights his Yankees love as a young lad in the Dominican Republic and how he never believed he would get this far.

Severino thanked the organization for giving him a shot and being like family to him. He then took the time to thank the teammates he played alongside all those years and the fans.

"I'm in tears" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"I'll always root for Sevy" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New York Yankees fans got emotional after reading Luis Severino's post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fanbase meant so much to Severino that he used a separate post dedicated just to them. There is no doubt he will be missed in the Bronx next season.

Luis Severino is looking to bounce back from a shaky 2023 season

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves

The 2023 season was a rough one for Luis Severino and the New York Yankees as a whole. Severino started the season on the IL alongside fellow pitcher Carlos Rodon. The former Yankee ace was dealing with a strained lat and did not make his season debut until May 21.

He appeared in 19 games during the 2023 season and compiled a 4-8 record with a career-high 6.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 89.1 innings.

Severino saw his season end on September 8 due to the same injury that cost him the start of his season, a lat strain. However, he wants to put this season behind him and start fresh with the Mets.

The Mets would like Severino to get back in rhythm and help them contend for a World Series title.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.