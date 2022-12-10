Are the New York Yankees cooking something up to sign two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa? Fans were hit with speculation that the team was working on something big.

MLB insider Buster Olney went on the Williard and Dibs radio show to discuss the Carlos Correa market. He says the Yankees are the team that he's watching right now. He knows the team is working on something big and name-dropped Carlos Correa. He's speculating that the Yankees' big move is to sign the shortstop.

"The team I'm watching at the moment - The Yankees." Said Buster Olney

There have been increasing rumors that the team is making a push towards left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon. Rodon is looking for a big-time contract after a couple of seasons of having to prove himself. Signing Rodon would constitute as a big move in many people's eyes.

Buster Olney believes that the Yankees will go a step past that. Among the remaining free agents, Correa would be one of the biggest signings. After hearing these rumors, New York fans are ready for it.

"Let's become the Yankees of old again!!! The Evil Empire may be back!!" one fan said.

"Yankees sign Correa, trade Peraza for Pablo Lopez, trade for Kepler / sign Conforto, Let's ride," another fan explained.

Some New York Yankees fans would love for the team to sign Carlos Correa. He's one of the best shortstops in the league. He'd bring a ton of value, especially offensively, to the Yankees.

Other fans would love for the team to figure out a way to sign both Correa and Rodon. They want to see the Yankees go nuclear in the off-season and be a real contender for a World Series title next season.

Is Aaron Judge pushing the New York Yankees to go after Carlos Correa?

The New York Yankees have a few holes to fill that don't really include adding a shortstop. One could speculate that the front office is being nudged by Aaron Judge. They could also want to bring in the best players to play with Judge.

New York has a bigger hole in the outfield. They need to figure out who's going to be playing left field for them next season. Bryan Reynolds is one name that has picked up some steam recently as he asked the Pittsburgh Pirates for a trade.

New York still has money at their disposal, and we'll have to wait and see how they use it.

