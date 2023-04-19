Shohei Ohtani's two-run, first-inning homer gave the Los Angeles Angels a lead they did not relinquish in a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

It didn't take long for Ohtani to draw first blood in the much-anticipated face-off between the last two American League Most Valuable Players.

Ohtani, the 2021 MVP, drew first blood in the top of the first innings. He slammed a 2-0 offering from starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt 391 feet over 2022 MVP Aaron Judge's head and into the bullpen in right-center field to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

The New York Yankees were never able to climb out of the early hole, not scoring until the bottom of the fourth innings when the Angels already had four runs on the board. The visitors scored once more in the top of the fifth to bring the score to its would-be final count of 5-2.

A much-reviled Yankees trio of left fielder Aaron Hicks, utility man Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Kyle Higashioka all started for New York, going a combined 2-for-9 with one run scored.

Schmidt, the Yankees starter on Tuesday, has been largely used as a reliever since debuting in the majors in 2020. However, with New York's spate of pitching injuries, he has been pressed into the rotation.

Sadly, Schmidt does not have the faith of many New Yorkers, posting an 8.44 ERA in his three starts this season prior to taking the hill against the Los Angeles Angels. His ERA went further north after giving up six hits and four earned runs in 3-2/3 innings, and now rests at 8.79.

Judge himself seemed to sum up the feelings of New York Yankees fans after Tuesday's largely lifeless loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In the battle of the MVPs, Ohtani won the opening round. The 2021 MVP went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs with the homer. The 2022 MVP went 0-for-3 with one RBI. Ohtani struck out once, Judge whiffed twice.

Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees battle twice more

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels

The Yankees and Angels do battle twice more in the series. The two teams face off against each other at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, and then again at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

