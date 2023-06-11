New York Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe had an exciting start to the season, but his stagnant offense is beginning to raise questions. Volpe had to start the year with the immense pressure of being the youngest Yankees rookie since the great Derek Jeter. Not only that, he was playing the same position. Fans were thrilled to see him debut, but now expect better results.

On the season thus far, Volpe has a batting average of .187 and has nine home runs. This is far below the mark he was expected to be playing at, and is grounds for being demoted back to the minor leagues. It may only be a temporary solution, but it seems inevitable at this point. And unsurprisingly, many New York Yankees fans are now directly calling for it.

Twitter user Fireside Yankees shared the details of Anthony Volpe's horrific month of June from the plate thus far.

Volpe has looked like a player struggling to find his place in MLB rather than a Rookie of the Year candiate. Those expectations may have been unfair from the start, but that is a part of playing for the New York Yankees. They expect, and demand, excellence from their players. When they fall short of that high mark, they don't hesitate to let them hear about it.

Ultimately, this rookie season does not define the kind of player Anthony Volpe will be. He is incredibly young and still has years-and-years before he is fully developed as a ball player. For now, that may mean more time in Triple-A is needed, but that doesn't have to be a negative.

angelrodriguez 🇵🇷 @angel_rodriguez @FiresideYankees Send him to AAA...until he can prove that he can be an offensive force in MLB! Cashman & company committed a grave error in bypassing his tenure at AAA by promoting him to MLB. The evidence is horrendous!!! @FiresideYankees Send him to AAA...until he can prove that he can be an offensive force in MLB! Cashman & company committed a grave error in bypassing his tenure at AAA by promoting him to MLB. The evidence is horrendous!!!

Nick @NYYNick_ @FiresideYankees DFA him and bring back Brendan Ryan @FiresideYankees DFA him and bring back Brendan Ryan

Mike Duda @MikeDudaNY @FiresideYankees When are Cashman & Boone going to admit they made a mistake. They rushed Volpe up too fast and need to send him back down to SWB to work on his weaknesses @FiresideYankees When are Cashman & Boone going to admit they made a mistake. They rushed Volpe up too fast and need to send him back down to SWB to work on his weaknesses

The New York Yankees offense as a whole has been underwhelming this season, in part due to injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. A rising tide raises all boats, so their returns could help Volpe find some offensive consistency. Until then, they just have to hope he can find his way.

ThomasJames @gotnodes4life @FiresideYankees Can’t have the kid on a major league roster with those numbers @FiresideYankees Can’t have the kid on a major league roster with those numbers

Spencer rouille @rouillespencer @FiresideYankees Honestly might come to a point where they bring up peraza and let him figure it out in aaa, with judge and bader out we need guys that can step up @FiresideYankees Honestly might come to a point where they bring up peraza and let him figure it out in aaa, with judge and bader out we need guys that can step up

🌐 @GodXReal @FiresideYankees He’s not a shortstop, not jeter, and peraza is better at the sport @FiresideYankees He’s not a shortstop, not jeter, and peraza is better at the sport

The Yankees would love to keep Volpe on their big league roster all season, but that may not be in the cards in 2023.

The New York Yankees need Anthony Volpe to step his game up by the end of the season

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers

It goes without saying that the American League East will be an absolute gauntlet this season. The Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and even Baltimore Orioles won't make anything easy on the Yankees.

For the Yankees to matchup in the division, they need offense, which Anthony Volpe has to figure out how to provide.

