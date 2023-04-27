The New York Yankees have struggled offensively of late. Last night's 12-6 win over the Minnesota Twins was a rarity. It was only the second time all season the Yankees have scored 10 or more runs.

Despite having star talents like Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup, the Yankees offense has floundered recently. The club currently ranks 19th in the league in runs (108). They rank 21st in the league in batting average and 19th in OPS. Overall, the team is averaging just 4.32 runs per game.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Jake Bauers is hitting for power at Triple-A, and the Yankees need offense. “He’s definitely caught our eye,” Aaron Boone said. Andres Chaparro also performing well. “He’s banging.” Jake Bauers is hitting for power at Triple-A, and the Yankees need offense. “He’s definitely caught our eye,” Aaron Boone said. Andres Chaparro also performing well. “He’s banging.”

Some fans are blaming manager Aaron Boone for the club's inability to put runs on the board. They have a long list of talented stars in the minors, but Boone seems unwilling to take a chance on youth.

New York Yankees fans turned to Twitter to vent as Boone continues to leave some of their top prospects in the minors. Despite players like Jake Bauers and Andres Chaparro putting up big numbers, they are yet to earn a call-up to the big leagues.

Aranda @joestheticss @BryanHoch Said the same about volpe last year. And look how long that took @BryanHoch Said the same about volpe last year. And look how long that took

Romeo @Romeo2479 @BryanHoch All talk no action do something @BryanHoch All talk no action do something

Justin @BgFndmntl21 @BryanHoch Yeah because that's what the Yankees should rely on are Boone's eyes and instincts. @BryanHoch Yeah because that's what the Yankees should rely on are Boone's eyes and instincts.

New York Jets Report @NYJReport @BryanHoch So what’s the god damn hold up? How much longer do I need to watch Willie Calhoun and frenchy cordero? @BryanHoch So what’s the god damn hold up? How much longer do I need to watch Willie Calhoun and frenchy cordero?

Brian Herne @br_herne @BryanHoch DFA Hicks and try someone else. Anyone else. He clearly needs a change and so do we. @BryanHoch DFA Hicks and try someone else. Anyone else. He clearly needs a change and so do we.

CHAACHA OF BASEBALL 🇧🇩🇵🇹 @AshChaach @BryanHoch Anyone who’s caught BaBoone’s attention is in a world of trouble is all I can say, the pattern of failure since he’s been manager says so. @BryanHoch Anyone who’s caught BaBoone’s attention is in a world of trouble is all I can say, the pattern of failure since he’s been manager says so.

Alex Ruibal @alexruibal @BryanHoch somehow Hicks and Calhoun are still on the team 🤦‍♂️ its not always what you want... @BryanHoch somehow Hicks and Calhoun are still on the team 🤦‍♂️ its not always what you want...

The Yankees bottom half of the batting order has been a problem area. Outfielder Aaron Hicks is batting .129 and has just one RBI in the season after 13 games. The move for Franchy Cordero has failed to materialize with the lefty batting just .160. Willie Calhoun has a subpar .226 batting average.

Instead of sticking with some of the veterans, fans are desperate to see Boone give some of the younger prospects a chance.

Several New York Yankees prospects are impressing with the club's AAA affiliate

Anthony Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza were recently called up from the minors and have had success this year. The club have a long list of talented prospects just waiting for a chance.

Andres Chaparro had a strong spring training and continues to impress with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He has eight home runs and 14 RBIs after 21 games.

Utility man Jake Bauers has been on an incredible run as well with the RailRiders. He currently has nine home runs, 20 RBIs and a .328 batting average. He previously played in the majors with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Yankees have one of the highest payrolls in the MLB, but have had difficulty finding a winning formula. Instead of being stubborn, Boone may be wise to give some of his younger players a try.

