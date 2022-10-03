New York Yankees fans irate at relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman as team loses to Baltimore Orioles: "I expect a Chapman DFA immediately" "I never wanna see him in a Yankee uniform again"

Earlier today, the New York Yankees picked up a loss against their fellow American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles. Although the Yankees already have their playoff spot solidified, this loss is a bad look going into the postseason.

Aside from the Orioles putting up one in the top of the first, the beginning of the game was quiet. The Yankees were held scoreless until the fifth inning, where they scored one from a wild pitch. Baltimore then put up two in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a sac fly by Austin Hays.

The Baltimore Orioles would ultimately hold the New York Yankees to just four hits this game, winning 3-1. Orioles pitcher Logan Gillapse earned his first win of his baseball career after throwing a scoreless sixth inning. Aroldis Chapman picked up the loss for New York after giving up two in the seventh.

sam darakjy @oldschoolbbnj @Yankees No way to sugar coat this. The Yankees just got 4 hit 2 out of 3 games at home by the Orioles pitching staff. We are in huge trouble.

It is safe to say that Yankees fans are absolutely tired of Chapman this season. It seems like every game he pitches in is a shaky appearance. Chapman was once the most trusted arm in the bullpen for the Yankees. Now, however, he might just be the least trusted.

meg @yanks_meg @Yankees send chapman to the moon PLEASE

Through 42 appearances with the New York Yankees this season, Aroldis Chapman is 3-4 with a 4.58 ERA. Despite having 30 saves last season, he has just nine on the year and was removed from the closer position altogether. Through just 35.1 innings pitched, Chapman has 28 walks, which has been a factor in his struggles this season.

Justin @Its_Wapology @Yankees Remember y'all use to say Chapman was better than Mariano. Lol.

When it comes to the MLB postseason, there is zero room for error. A team must play perfect baseball if they want to win the World Series. This is why most fans do not even want to see Aroldis Chapman on the postseason roster.

Jake @jakenyy72 @Yankees I never want to see Aroldis Chapman take the mound in a Yankee uniform ever again

AT @YankeeWRLD @Yankees I expect a Chapman DFA immediately

Regardless, the Yankees are still a powerful team this season. Aaron Judge is at the forefront of the squad and has truly had a special year. However, he is a free agent after this season, and it is rumored that he will be exercising other potential options.

Will we see Aaron Judge on the New York Yankees next season?

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

What Aaron Judge has been doing this season is almost unheard of in Major League Baseball. He is just one home run away from holding the record for the most in the American League in a season. Judge is also doing all of this while potentially becoming the first AL Triple Crown winner since 2012.

Yankees Suck! @yankeessuck09 @Yankees Someone please tell judge that his postseason home runs don't count so that he goes back to normal

However, there has been a cloud over this season for the New York Yankees. The Yankees and Judge could not reach an agreement for a contract extension this year. This is likely because Judge wants a longer deal than what New York is offering. There is a chance that we will not see Aaron Judge in pinstripes come next season.

