New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader, who was eligible to rejoin the team Friday after a stint on the injured list, has opted to remain on his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset through the weekend.
The oft-injured Bader has been on the IL since suffering a hamstring injury in a game against the Seattle Mariners on Memorial Day. He had been in the Yankees' lineup for just 26 games before suffering the injury.
Bader missed the first 30 games of the team's season due to a strained oblique before hurting his hamstring while running to first base against the Mariners.
Harrison Bader had been doing solid work for the New York Yankees in his 26-game stretch with the team. In 90 at-bats, he was hitting .267 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 14 runs, six stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .806.
Harrison Bader was acquired by the New York Yankees from the St. Louis Cardinals in August last year in exchange for reliever Jordan Montgomery. While he hit just .217 with no home runs over 14 regular-season games in Gotham, Bader came alive with five home runs and a .333 average over nine postseason contests.
Bader, in his eighth MLB season, is a career .246 hitter that is known for playing with a lot of hustle. Though he has won just one Gold Glove, he is known as one of the better center fielders in the big leagues.
Of course, Yankee Nation is not exactly the most easygoing of MLB fanbases. Whatever the team does, the fans generally believe it is the wrong thing to do.
Harrison Bader set to rejoin New York Yankees on Tuesday
As long as Bader manages to not reinjure himself over the weekend of minor league games at Somerset, he is expected to rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday against the very same Mariners that he injured himself against on Memorial Day.