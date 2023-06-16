New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader, who was eligible to rejoin the team Friday after a stint on the injured list, has opted to remain on his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset through the weekend.

The oft-injured Bader has been on the IL since suffering a hamstring injury in a game against the Seattle Mariners on Memorial Day. He had been in the Yankees' lineup for just 26 games before suffering the injury.

Bader missed the first 30 games of the team's season due to a strained oblique before hurting his hamstring while running to first base against the Mariners.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



He's now expected to return from the IL on Tuesday Harrison Bader "opted to play two more rehab games" with Double-A Somerset this weekend, per @RandyJMiller He's now expected to return from the IL on Tuesday Harrison Bader "opted to play two more rehab games" with Double-A Somerset this weekend, per @RandyJMiller He's now expected to return from the IL on Tuesday https://t.co/aNAH6TaIQj

Harrison Bader had been doing solid work for the New York Yankees in his 26-game stretch with the team. In 90 at-bats, he was hitting .267 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 14 runs, six stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .806.

Carmine @C3A1R1 @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller Riiiiiight, an MLB player opted to chill in Double A for the weekend instead of playing the Red Sox at Fenway @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller Riiiiiight, an MLB player opted to chill in Double A for the weekend instead of playing the Red Sox at Fenway

Harrison Bader was acquired by the New York Yankees from the St. Louis Cardinals in August last year in exchange for reliever Jordan Montgomery. While he hit just .217 with no home runs over 14 regular-season games in Gotham, Bader came alive with five home runs and a .333 average over nine postseason contests.

Matt Siegel @TheDiamondMLB @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller Why try in June when you can tread water in 3rd place @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller Why try in June when you can tread water in 3rd place

Bader, in his eighth MLB season, is a career .246 hitter that is known for playing with a lot of hustle. Though he has won just one Gold Glove, he is known as one of the better center fielders in the big leagues.

Branndo @DamnYanksFans @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller Dudes gonna be hurt by the time he gets back to NY @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller Dudes gonna be hurt by the time he gets back to NY

Mr.DMD @MRDMDPR @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller To be hurt again of friday he a very good player but always hurt. @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller To be hurt again of friday he a very good player but always hurt.

Of course, Yankee Nation is not exactly the most easygoing of MLB fanbases. Whatever the team does, the fans generally believe it is the wrong thing to do.

matt @_mjh84 @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller Love (despise) this fanbase. We kill Stanton for not being ready when he comes back after just 1 rehab game, but Bader (or Cash) wants more rehab games and we criticize that too. I legit think the fan base would complain if we didn’t sweep the postseason on the way to a title. @TalkinYanks @RandyJMiller Love (despise) this fanbase. We kill Stanton for not being ready when he comes back after just 1 rehab game, but Bader (or Cash) wants more rehab games and we criticize that too. I legit think the fan base would complain if we didn’t sweep the postseason on the way to a title.

Harrison Bader set to rejoin New York Yankees on Tuesday

Harrison Bader of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

As long as Bader manages to not reinjure himself over the weekend of minor league games at Somerset, he is expected to rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday against the very same Mariners that he injured himself against on Memorial Day.

