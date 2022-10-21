"Every year the offense disappears in October" "That ain't how you win a World Series"- New York Yankees fans lament dismal offensive display as the Yanks bats go cold yet again in game 2 loss to Houston Astros"

The New York Yankees are digging themselves a hole that may be too big to climb out of. After losing game one to the Houston Astros, they were in need of a win on Thursday. In a closely contested game, the Yankees' pitching unit did well to keep them close. Unfortunately, their offense was once again a no-show. The Yankees lost 3-2 at Minute Maid Park and now trail 2-0 in the series.
This was another abysmal offensive performance from the Yankees lineup. The team combined for just four total hits. Aside from a lone double by Josh Donaldson, all of those hits were singles. This has been a frustrating postseason for what was considered one of the most potent offenses during the regular season.
New York Yankees fans were left frustrated after another shambolic display. The questions entering the postseason revolved around the Yankees pitching, not their hitting.
Established, elite, All-Star level players such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson have not turned up. The fanbase turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
The New York Yankees had their chances. Judge rocketed a shot to center field in the first inning that fell just short of the fence. In the eighth inning, a deep shot from Judge was plucked out of the air by Kyle Tucker to take away a big hit.
Credit needs to be given to Framber Valdez. The Astros pitcher started with a one-two-three inning and never looked back. His deadly curveball had the Yankees hitters off balance throughout the game. Overall, he finished with nine strikeouts and allowed just four hits in seven innings.
The New York Yankees have just 24 runs in seven postseason games, averaging just 3.42 runs per game. During the regular season, they averaged 4.98 runs per game.
Perhaps the most concerning statistic is the team's inability to make contact with the ball. In their first two games versus the Astros, they have struck out a whopping 30 times in 54 total outs.
This has been a tough stretch for the New York Yankees. It has gotten so bad that one fan is even threatening to boycott the team and turn his attention to crosstown rivals the New York Mets.
This is a contract year for Aaron Judge. He has carried the team this season and the Yankees offense relied heavily on him. If Judge leaves, this offense will be completely depleated. It may be time for the organization to take a look at this roster and start bringing in reinforcements in the off-season.