"Every year the offense disappears in October" "That ain't how you win a World Series"- New York Yankees fans lament dismal offensive display as the Yanks bats go cold yet again in game 2 loss to Houston Astros"

The New York Yankees are digging themselves a hole that may be too big to climb out of. After losing game one to the Houston Astros, they were in need of a win on Thursday. In a closely contested game, the Yankees' pitching unit did well to keep them close. Unfortunately, their offense was once again a no-show. The Yankees lost 3-2 at Minute Maid Park and now trail 2-0 in the series.

This was another abysmal offensive performance from the Yankees lineup. The team combined for just four total hits. Aside from a lone double by Josh Donaldson, all of those hits were singles. This has been a frustrating postseason for what was considered one of the most potent offenses during the regular season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Yankees offense has now recorded six or fewer hits in nine straight games dating back to the regular season, the longest streak in a single season in franchise history. The Yankees offense has now recorded six or fewer hits in nine straight games dating back to the regular season, the longest streak in a single season in franchise history. https://t.co/qiw3GwECQf

New York Yankees fans were left frustrated after another shambolic display. The questions entering the postseason revolved around the Yankees pitching, not their hitting.

Established, elite, All-Star level players such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson have not turned up. The fanbase turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Burnbabyburn @BurnieW51 @ESPNStatsInfo Every year the offense disappears in October. I wonder why @ESPNStatsInfo Every year the offense disappears in October. I wonder why

Yankees Analytics Nerds (0-2) @YankeesNerds We always go into the postseason thinking the pitching is going to be the problem and it always ends up being the bats. We always go into the postseason thinking the pitching is going to be the problem and it always ends up being the bats.

AT @YankeeWRLD The Yankees only scored tonight because Framber made two errors on one play tonight lmfao we are so pathetic The Yankees only scored tonight because Framber made two errors on one play tonight lmfao we are so pathetic

The New York Yankees had their chances. Judge rocketed a shot to center field in the first inning that fell just short of the fence. In the eighth inning, a deep shot from Judge was plucked out of the air by Kyle Tucker to take away a big hit.

Your Friendly Neighbor, Gabe Duthy @GabeDuthy @ESPNStatsInfo As a fan who watches every game I can tell you this team is offensively garbage. Was all year really besides Judge. Can’t hit. Pitching got them this far. @ESPNStatsInfo As a fan who watches every game I can tell you this team is offensively garbage. Was all year really besides Judge. Can’t hit. Pitching got them this far.

Steve Martino @smnyy15 times this is the worst hitting team in BB. They prove it every time they play. The only 2 people who think they're good is Cashman and Boone... @ESPNStatsInfo Again for thetimes this is the worst hitting team in BB. They prove it every time they play. The only 2 people who think they're good is Cashman and Boone... @ESPNStatsInfo Again for the 💯 times this is the worst hitting team in BB. They prove it every time they play. The only 2 people who think they're good is Cashman and Boone...

Credit needs to be given to Framber Valdez. The Astros pitcher started with a one-two-three inning and never looked back. His deadly curveball had the Yankees hitters off balance throughout the game. Overall, he finished with nine strikeouts and allowed just four hits in seven innings.

Nick Goodman @nickgoodman18 Framber Valdez just threw the same pitch every single fucking time and the Yankees had absolutely no idea. This team makes me want to get hit by a car. Framber Valdez just threw the same pitch every single fucking time and the Yankees had absolutely no idea. This team makes me want to get hit by a car.

The New York Yankees have just 24 runs in seven postseason games, averaging just 3.42 runs per game. During the regular season, they averaged 4.98 runs per game.

The New York Yankees have averaged just 3.42 runs per game during the 2022 MLB Postseason

Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS Series at Yankee Stadium

Perhaps the most concerning statistic is the team's inability to make contact with the ball. In their first two games versus the Astros, they have struck out a whopping 30 times in 54 total outs.

Marc Schaeffer @MarcSchaefferGD @ESPNStatsInfo @MaxTGoodman Yankees made 54 outs in games 1,2. 30 by strikeout. No contact = no baserunners = fewer hits and runs. @ESPNStatsInfo @MaxTGoodman Yankees made 54 outs in games 1,2. 30 by strikeout. No contact = no baserunners = fewer hits and runs.

This has been a tough stretch for the New York Yankees. It has gotten so bad that one fan is even threatening to boycott the team and turn his attention to crosstown rivals the New York Mets.

SideBpodcast @Side_Bpodcast @ESPNStatsInfo GOODBYE BRONX! I’ve been a season ticket holder since the glory days of 3. (I am NOT A BANDWAGON) and this is the WORST Yankees team I’ve ever seen. I think I’ll be giving my money to Steve Cohen and the New York Mets next season, and I’ll buy THEIR season tickets! @ESPNStatsInfo GOODBYE BRONX! I’ve been a season ticket holder since the glory days of 3. (I am NOT A BANDWAGON) and this is the WORST Yankees team I’ve ever seen. I think I’ll be giving my money to Steve Cohen and the New York Mets next season, and I’ll buy THEIR season tickets!

This is a contract year for Aaron Judge. He has carried the team this season and the Yankees offense relied heavily on him. If Judge leaves, this offense will be completely depleated. It may be time for the organization to take a look at this roster and start bringing in reinforcements in the off-season.

