The New York Yankees called up Everson Pereira to the majors, where he started in left field on Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 during that game but got on base with a walk.

He did not appear in Wednesday's game but got the start in left field again on Thursday. Pereira got his first hit in the majors as he roped a double off Jordan Weems in the eighth inning.

Understandably, Pereira's family in attendance went nuts. They were cheering, giving their praises and hugging in general excitement for Pereira and his laborious journey to the major leagues.

However, the Yankees again fell to the Washington Nationals, losing the series 2-1. New York went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, which has been a problem for this team this year.

"These shots never get old," one fan posted.

"This is so dope," another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans love the reaction from Everson Pereira's family. Seeing a prospect getting his first hit in the big leagues and watching his family go nuts is so special.

This should be the first of many hits to come. He is the team's third-ranked prospect, just behind Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez.

New York Yankees prospect Everson Pereira has been working on his game

Everson Pereira signed with the New York Yankees in 2017 out of Venezuela as a free agent. He was considered one of the best all-around players in the 2017 international class.

When he turned pro, Pereira started to work on himself. He was not considered a power hitter, but that has changed as he has added significant muscle and power at the plate.

On top of adding muscle and power, he is a threat on the bases. Pereira has plus speed and will use that to take an extra base when he has a jump.

Pereira is aggressive at the plate, which can hurt him at times. His overaggressive nature tends to lead to more strikeouts than most would like to see. This is something he will have to work on as he progresses.

The Yankees have an exciting player in Everson Pereira. But he is not the only player fans should be excited about. Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez sit atop the prospect list.

Given how poorly the Yankees have played this season, fans have something to look forward to.