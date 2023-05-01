New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is preaching patience as the calendar flips from April to May. With the team falling far short of expectations due to injury and subpar play, Boone emphasized the need for level-headedness.

In an interview with the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast, he said:

"We're capable with everyone out there of going out and getting a W... Great things are coming for us."

Aaron Boone explains that the team shouldn't get too high or low depending on how things are going



The New York Yankees sunk into a last-place tie with the Boston Red Sox at the bottom of the American League East as the weekend ended.

The team entered this week with just one game over .500 at 15-14 after Sunday's 15-2 dismemberment at the hands of the Texas Rangers and Yankee Nation's frustrations have hit a fever pitch as the team has lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

New York is currently on pace to finish with its worst record since going 84-78 in 2016, the second-to-last season of manager Joe Girardi's 10-year run at the helm.

Aaron Boone's lineup card has undergone many updates, and none for the better as the Yankees have been hit particularly hard by the injury bug. Both of the team's big-bat outfielders, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stantion, are out.

Judge has so far avoided the injury list due to what is being termed a "mild right hip strain." However, Stanton is expected to be on the IL for at least the majority of May with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

The New York Yankees' pitching staff is also in shambles with Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino out with injuries. Aaron Boone said Severino, who has been out since March with a low-grade lat strain, could return to the starting staff within 2-3 weeks.

Rodon, the team's big free agency signing this past offseason, has yet to pitch for the Yankees due to a forearm strain and back soreness. He has been throwing bullpen sessions as of late, but there has been no word as to when he is finally expected to take the mound for New York.

Some New York Yankees fans feel bad for Aaron Boone, but most would like to see a change made at the manager position sooner rather than later.

No signs that the New York Yankees will move on from Aaron Boone — yet

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice

There has been no sign as of yet that the Yankees are looking to make a change at manager. Boone has managed the team since 2018, during which time New York has yet to make a World Series appearance. The Yankees have not advanced to the Fall Classic since winning the title in 2009.

