New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has not had the season he hoped he would. The hard-throwing righty is struggling and putting intense pressure on himself to turn it around.

Severino faced a tough Houston Astros lineup on Friday that got to him early. He went four innings, giving up five runs on five hits and walking three batters. After he was pulled, he isolated himself from the team at the end of the bench.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is Severino's third consecutive start where he has failed to make it into the sixth inning. He has also given up a whopping 17 earned runs during those last three starts.

Severino has compiled a 2-6 record on the year, with a 7.4 ERA on 61.2 innings of work. On top of that, he is working on a contract year, as he will be a free agent when the season ends. In 2019, the veteran pitcher inked a four-year, $40,000,000 contract extension with the Yankees.

"He was supposed to be our ace for a decade man it's genuinely so heartbreaking" - one fan posted.

"I feel so bad for Luis. Body just has betrayed him for so long, now he's a shell of his former self and taking the heat from an understandably angry fanbase, but it isn't on him" - another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans feel bad for Luis Severino. He has looked like a shell of himself this season, and he has grown visibly frustrated with his struggles this season.

Severino even told reporters after a game against the Baltimore Orioles that he feels like the worst pitcher in baseball right now. He feels like he is stuck in quicksand this year.

Luis Severino is not the only player struggling for the New York Yankees

Mets Yankees Baseball

Luis Severino is not the only New York Yankees player who has been disappointing. Carlos Rodon has struggled since coming off the IL and debuting this season.

Rodon has a 1-4 record on the year with a 6.29 ERA on 24.1 innings of work. He has given up 11 runs in his last three starts. This is far from the year he had with the San Francisco Giants last season.

Pitching woes and injuries have plagued the Yankees this season. Fortunately, many games are left to be played, and they have time to turn things around, but they need to do it fast. The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays are starting to run away with the division.