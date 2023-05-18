New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was in the spotlight earlier this week when he peeked over to his dugout before crushing a hanger. Many quickly believed the Yankees were relaying the pitches from their dugout.

That wasn't the case, as Jay Jackson, who gave up the blast to Judge, admitted that he was tipping his pitches.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and the reigning American League MVP has a new hit celebration. This includes covering his eyes as he gestures to his dugout, and baseball fans love it.

Aaron Judge will undoubtedly have fun with this one for a while. He's a player who loves to play when they have a chip on their shoulder, and that's dangerous. This may be the fuel he needs to return to the player he was last season.

He's starting to heat up as the season grows. He's hitting .315 with five home runs throughout his last five games.

Here are some fan reactions to Judge's latest celebration:

"They shouldn't have played with a goat" one fan tweeted.

"That's actually so funny bro" another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans seem to love Aaron Judge's new celebration. It will be interesting to see if this is the celebration he sticks with for the rest of the year.

It's always fun seeing players buy into the drama. It makes for some entertaining series and new rivalries for fans to witness.

Can Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees make up ground in the division?

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

The New York Yankees haven't gotten off to the start that they would have hoped to. Coming into Wednesday, they find themselves in fourth place in the American League East. The Bronx Bombers are 7.5 games out of first place behind the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.

However, they're not necessarily playing bad baseball. If you take the Yankees and put them in the American League Central, they would be in first place. The AL East is just so competitive this season.

New York needs to focus on playing better on the road. They have a 16-10 home record but a 9-9 record away. Flip a couple of those road losses, and the Yankees would be a much different story.

They still have a lot of time to pay catch up, and with some of the players coming off the IL soon, they could be a brand-new team. While they're fourth in the division for now, don't sleep on the Yankees this season.

