It has been a tough season for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees under manager Aaron Boone this year. The season is all but over as they sit eight games from the final American League Wild Card spot.

However, Judge does not put the disastrous season on Boone. In fact, he would like to see Boone return as manager next season as does not think there is a better person for the job.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Judge said:

"There's, in my mind, no better guy for that position. He's in the trenches with us. He fights with us every single day. That's who you want next to you when you're going to battle".

That is a huge endorsement from the captain of the Bronx Bombers. The two have been together since Boone took over from Joe Girardi in 2018.

Notably, this will likely be the team's worst finish under Boone. They have never finished worse than third in the division and are on pace to finish fourth this season, just a game ahead of the Boston Red Sox in last place.

Fans had plenty to say following Aaron Judge's endorsement of Aaron Boone as Yankees manager:

"Poor thing doesn't know better" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Should be the least of his worries. His main priority should be a championship. That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less. A championship means changes. Don’t matter who has to go. Don’t matter who you are friends with or buddies with. Championship means sacrifices!" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New York Yankees fans do not feel the same way Aaron Judge does about Aaron Boone. They would like to see the organization move on from Boone as a manager.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fanbase has been through enough this season. They do not think Boone can bring this team over the hump anytime soon.

If Boone returns, Judge and Yankees must turn it around

Yankees vs Pirates Baseball

There is no denying that this season was a failure for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. This was a team that many insiders chose to represent the American League East in the postseason.

Pitching has been a problem for this team nearly all season long. Carlos Rodon, who the team signed to be an ace behind Gerrit Cole has battled injuries, and has not been impressive since debuting this season.

Offensively, the team struggled to find their rhythm after Aaron Judge went down with his injury in June. The team looked lost at the plate in the absence of their captain.

If Boone does return next year, it will likely be on a tight leash. The Yankees are not a team that is expected to struggle, as the storied franchise boasts a massive fanbase that expects greatness.