New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge won a bitter legal battle over the use of the "All Rise" catchphrase.

The dispute goes back to Judge's 2017 season, when he hit 52 home runs and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the "All Rise" catchphrase superimposed over his photo.

Michael P. Chisena, a resident of New York, filed a trademark for the the phrases "All Rise" and "Here Comes The Judge" in order to sell merchandise connected to the Yankees slugger.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ News: Aaron Judge has finally won a bitter legal battle for the trademark to his "All Rise" catchphrase — stopping a man who tried to swoop in and cash in on it. theathletic.com/4413092/2023/0… News: Aaron Judge has finally won a bitter legal battle for the trademark to his "All Rise" catchphrase — stopping a man who tried to swoop in and cash in on it. theathletic.com/4413092/2023/0…

However, on Thursday, a federal judge ruled that Chisena can't take financial advantage of slogans tied to Judge, saying that there was a "preponderance of evidence" that most would tie the catchphrases to Judge and that the sayings should belong to him.

Voorhees @Vuurheez @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ So he really is the JUDGE and JURY @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ So he really is the JUDGE and JURY

The Athletic quoted Administrative Trademark Judge David Heasley's judgment:

"(Fans) would recognize, associate, and perceive (the slogans and the symbol) as pointing to a single source: Aaron Judge, the one sponsoring or authorizing the merchandise."

Dianna🕸️Davis @diannadavisOF @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ that legal transcript has got to read like a who’s on first joke. @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ that legal transcript has got to read like a who’s on first joke.

mogaᚱchy @mogarchy @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ The idea that someone can own a catchphrase is a dumb one. @TalkinYanks @BrendanKutyNJ The idea that someone can own a catchphrase is a dumb one.

The ruling means that Judge could be in for quite a financial windfall over the use of the phrases on officially-licensed merchandise. The Athletic quoted Rutgers University associate professor and sports marketing specialist Mark Beal as saying in regards to Judge's newfound leverage:

"From MLB to the Yankees to a company like Fanatics, to any and all other entities or organizations or brands that he partners with today, tomorrow or 10 years from now, these trademarks and future trademarks can be used as merchandise, marketing (and) advertising that he can monetize."

Aaron Judge is hitting .298 with four home runs and seven RBIs this season. But, as usual, nothing their superstars ever do is ever enough for Yankees fans.

Eeth @ItsMeEeth @BrendanKutyNJ Is there anything this man can’t do (besides hit in the postseason). @BrendanKutyNJ Is there anything this man can’t do (besides hit in the postseason).

Aaron Judge can turn his attention back to on-field duties

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a home run.

Yankee Nation is chomping at the bit to see what Judge will do for an encore to his stellar 2022 campaign. However, they will likely hope that the reigning AL MVP can do a bit more in the playoffs should New York qualify.

Judge's postseason dropoff for the Yankees has practically become an October tradition in the Bronx. Only in 2018 did he carry his regular-season production into the playoffs. That season, Judge hit .421 with three home runs over two playoff series against the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox. Judge has also struck out 66 times in 171 postseason at-bats, with 13 total playoff homers.

Poll : 0 votes