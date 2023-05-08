New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, signed in the offseason to be the team's No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole, has yet to pitch in the regular season for his new team.

As weeks go by with seemingly little positive news, Yankee Nation has become rather irritated. They don't see a light at the end of the tunnel regarding when the two-time All-Star might make his New York debut.

Rodon started the season on the injured list after suffering a forearm muscle strain in spring training, and has since complained of a sore back.

In the absence of news, rumors rush to fill the void. One rumor gaining strength is that Rodon won't pitch for the Yankees in 2023.

Yankee Mandela @YankeeMandela Jomboy said on Talkin’ Yanks that he’s heard from unverified sources within the Yankees building not to get your hopes up on Rodon pitching this year Jomboy said on Talkin’ Yanks that he’s heard from unverified sources within the Yankees building not to get your hopes up on Rodon pitching this year

However, Rodon's wife, Ashley, was quick to shut down any news from "unverified sources." She happens to know a verified source quite well.

While New York Yankees fans may be frustrated about Carlos Rodon's absence, they are nearly united in their love for his spouse.

The New York Yankees announced in March that the team's $162 million offseason signing to bolster the rotation would be shut down for at least seven to 10 days. That original window has stretched to weeks and now shows no sign of ending soon.

Marybeth @mbiehl312 @AshleyRodon 🏼 @YankeeMandela I am officially an Ashley Rodon fan from this moment on

The 30-year-old hurler reportedly began feeling discomfort while throwing a slider before his MLB spring training debut on March 5th, and told the New York Yankees training staff. He worked two-plus innings against the Atlanta Braves that day.

However, four days later, Carlos Rodon was shut down with a forearm strain. No one seems to know when he will return.

Anthony Volpe Defender @Cole4MVP @AshleyRodon @YankeeMandela Okay then tell us when he's gonna start throwing and get on a mound? He's making 160mil I would like to see him actually play

Carlos Rodon suffered a similar forearm strain in 2022 with the San Francisco Giants but still made 31 starts with an ERA of 2.88 with 237 strikeouts while going 14-8. No one seems to know how long his aching back will keep him out for.





Graham_CGY @Graham_CGY @AshleyRodon @realnoahadler99 @YankeeMandela But Ashley... think how pumped the fan base will be when he does return this season... Tempr expectations... create bigger return hype!

New York Yankees waiting on Carlos Rodon's back

Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during media day

The latest news on Rodon's back wasn't promising. Last Friday, the injured hurler told reporters that his back issue was "chronic" and that he didn't want to put a timeline on his prospective return.

Meanwhile, the Yankees continue to limp along with Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt, Jhony Brito, and Domingo German as their four starters behind Cole.

