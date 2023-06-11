In Saturday's matchup against the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was drilled by a 93 mph fastball by Tanner Houck. Stanton took it sportingly without a flinch but stared down Houck afterward.

It wasn't intentional, but the pitch was too up and in for Stanton's liking. Luckily, it hit off his elbow guard and nothing else. The team can't afford to lose Stanton now, given that they are already without superstar Aaron Judge.

It seemed Houch was confused after drilling Stanton. He looked like he didn't know whether to go up to him and apologize or get back on the mound and pretend that nothing happened.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the moment.

"Angry Stanton is what this team needs without Judge" one fan tweeted.

"I would apologize and take myself out of the game" another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans believe this could be the start of Giancarlo Stanton heating up. Some players play better with a chip on their shoulder, and he is one of them.

Houck likely had his life flash before his eyes when he saw Stanton staring him down. Undoubtedly, he was a little more careful when Giancarlo came up for his second at-bat.

All eyes will be on Giancarlo Stanton and others in Aaron Judge's absence

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton will have to keep the Yankees' offense afloat for a while. They'll be without Aaron Judge as he nurses his toe injury after making a spectacular catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend. It's been a week, and there still isn't a set time for his return.

Guys like Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and DJ LeMahieu will have all the eyes on them. Somebody will have to make up the home runs that will be lost without Judge.

Fans would love to see Stanton fired up. He's only played in 18 games this season, as he's spent most of his time on the IL with a hamstring strain. On the season, he's hitting .243/.284/.514 with five home runs, but those numbers should improve as he gets more comfortable in the box.

The Bronx Bombers can't afford to slide with Judge on the sidelines. They must keep up the momentum they have created over the last month until Judge returns.

