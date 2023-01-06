Omar Minaya, a former general manager of the Mets, has joined the New York Yankees as a senior baseball operations advisor. Minaya's hiring comes two days after the Yankees hired Brian Sabean, a former general manager of the San Francisco Giants, to work in the front office as the executive assistant to general manager Brian Cashman.

Minaya, a Queens native, began scouting after his minor league playing days were through. Prior to joining the Mets, he worked for the Texas Rangers, the Montreal Expos, the Mets again, the San Diego Padres, and the Mets once more.

New York Yankees @Yankees The New York Yankees today announced that they have appointed Omar Minaya as Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations. The New York Yankees today announced that they have appointed Omar Minaya as Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations. https://t.co/6Q2gUm4xh9

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have appointed Omar Minaya as Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations." - Yankees

Yankee Nation is excited by this move, knowing how prolific he has been in various capacities among different ball clubs in the league. most recently completing a successful stint with the Mets.

"They got a real one here. Let’s go" - chrispmass

"I like this" - Vitco46

New York Yankees sign a tactician

Along with his career with the Mets, Minaya has had roles with the league, the players' association, the Montreal Expos, the San Diego Padres, and the Montreal Expos as senior vice president of baseball operations.

The New York Yankees have adopted a fairly analytical strategy in recent years; hence, the addition of Minaya and Sabean, two individuals with extensive scouting backgrounds, should assist in balancing out their strategy going forward.

Nevertheless, Minaya has always been regarded as a talent evaluator. He began his career in the Texas Rangers' scouting division in 1985 and worked his way up to director of pro and international scouting in 1994.

Bryan lutz @lutzie56 @Yankees First Sabean and now Minaya? As a Yankee fan I am really happy about these additions. @Yankees First Sabean and now Minaya? As a Yankee fan I am really happy about these additions.

"First Sabean and now Minaya? As a Yankee fan I am really happy about these additions." - lutzie56

Junior Salazar @JR_Salazar25 @Yankees Best eye for baseball talent in the world. So happy for my guy. @Yankees Best eye for baseball talent in the world. So happy for my guy.

"Best eye for baseball talent in the world. So happy for my guy." - JR_Salazar25

The seasoned baseball executive most recently served as a consultant to Major League Baseball on projects involving amateur scouting both domestically and abroad. As a scout with the Rangers, he was instrumental in identifying Sammy Sosa and Ivan Rodriguez, two of his most illustrious exploits.

Sabean and Minaya will prove to be two executives with successful scouting backgrounds for the New York Yankees front office, which has come under fire recently for relying too much on statistics.

The Yankees finished 2022 with a 99-63 record, winning the AL East but falling to the Houston Astros in the ALCS once more. The Astros had defeated the New York Yankees in the ALCS three times in the previous six seasons.

Poll : 0 votes