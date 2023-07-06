New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson performs better when the team loses.

Donaldson, one of the most reviled players in recent Yankees history, has eight home runs and 10 total hits in 12 starts that New York has lost. In his 12 starts in which the Bronx Bombers have won, he has just three hits and one homer.

Overall, the 13-year MLB veteran is still hitting a scant .149 over 27 games in an injury-abbreviated season.

Big Baby David @BigBabyDavid_ Josh Donaldson, 2023



In Wins (12 starts, 47 PA): .070/.106/.163 (.269 OPS), 3 hits, 2 BB, 1 HR



In Losses (12 starts, 50 PA): .227/.320/.773 (1.093 OPS), 10 hits, 6 BB, 8 HR



I truly just haven't seen that split look like that and it got crazier since we last checked in

Josh Donaldson was acquired by the New York Yankees along with utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a multi-player trade with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season. Donaldson has hit .214 with just 20 home runs and 69 RBIs in 147 games with the Yankees since the trade.

After rumors of his possible retirement were squashed this offseason, Donaldson returned to play out the final year of a four-year, $92 million contract. His return was much to the chagrin of New Yorkers. Retirement would have saved the team approximately $27 million this season, funds that could have been spent on obtaining more pitching or outfield help.

After insisting he still has much to contribute to the Yankees, Josh Donaldson stumbled out of the gate by hitting a scant .125 with one home run and one RBI in five games before a hamstring injury on April 5.

Donaldson was lustily booed upon every plate appearance at Yankee Stadium before his nearly two-month-long IL stint. New Yorkers are counting the days until he no longer wears pinstripes, and are not surprised in any way that he performs better when the Yankees lose.

The glory days for Josh Donaldson are long in the rearview mirror. An offensive terror for the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays a decade ago, he has not had a season of note at the plate since 2019 with the Atlanta Braves.

That season, he finished 11th in the National League Most Valuable Player voting after hitting .259 with 37 homers and 94 RBIs.

Donaldson's crazy splits in games won vs. games lost has truly baffled Yankees fans.

Josh Donaldson an anchor on New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson of the New York Yankees throws to first base.

The mid-March 2022 trade really hasn't worked out for either the Yankees or Twins. The trade sent Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Ben Rortvedt to New York. In exchange, Minnesota received catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

Donaldson has underperformed and is hated in New York, though Kiner-Falefa has been useful as a utility man. Rortvedt has not played since 2021 due to knee surgery. Urshela and Sanchez were both one-year-and-done with the Twins. Urshela is now with the Los Angeles Angels. Sanchez is seeing a career renaissance with the San Diego Padres.

