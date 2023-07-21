New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is headed to the 60-day IL. After testing revealed a calf strain, the slugger was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Donaldson hurt his calf Saturday while running to first base against the Colorado Rockies. The team announced that Donaldson is suffering from a Grade 3 strain.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



165 G, 666 PA, 25 HR, 77 RBI, .207/.293/.385 (.678 OPS, 92 OPS+) If Josh Donaldson's 60-day IL stint ends his tenure with the Yankees, these would be his final stats:165 G, 666 PA, 25 HR, 77 RBI, .207/.293/.385 (.678 OPS, 92 OPS+) pic.twitter.com/5tU7oKBtoI

Donaldson is unsure if he will be able to return to the lineup this season. He hopes the injury heals quickly but is not keeping his fingers crossed. Strains can be a lingering injury that takes months to heal fully.

Donaldson and the Yankees have a mutual $6 million option for next season. Many around the league expect the team to buy him out. If Donaldson cannot return to the field this season, this may be the last time fans see him in pinstripes.

"Rain rain go away" one fan tweeted.

"Awful, just terrible" another fan tweeted.

Bronx Hawk @Yankee_Hawk @TalkinYanks 666 plate appearances of course

New York Yankees fans are not impressed by Josh Donaldson's career numbers with the team. He has struggled since arriving in New York in 2022.

Gsmith44 @Smith2022G @TalkinYanks 50 million. Great job Cash

Some fans are pointing the finger at Brian Cashman for making the move in the first place. But the front office could not have known that Donaldson would struggle this hard.

Josh Donaldson's injury could be a good thing for the New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson's injury is not the worst thing in the world. The team has plenty of talent to work around the injury. The Bronx Bombers have already called up Oswald Peraza to take over at third base.

Many around the league did not agree with the team's decision to move Peraza to the minor leagues to start the season. Many believed Peraza would give the team more value than Donaldson.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects Peraza to play a ton in Donaldson's absence. The young infielder will play third and second base while getting some games in at shortstop.

Boone is hoping he can provide some electricity to the lineup. This team has fallen flat with its leader Aaron Judge on the sidelines. The Yankees are in last place in the American League East with a 50-47 record.

They have time to turn it around and climb up the division, but time is running out. They sit nine games behind the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, who lead the division.

