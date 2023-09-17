New York Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz had to be removed from Friday's game early. After throwing 0.2 innings, a comebacker hit him in the head in the sixth inning.

The team announced Saturday that it placed him on the seven-day concussion protocol IL. The Yankees activated Ian Hamilton from the 15-day IL to take his spot.

The ball that hit Misiewicz came off the bat at 100 mph. Fortunately, he was alert and conscious and was able to move all of his limbs when speaking to the medical staff on the field.

All things considered, Misiewicz is doing well. He was discharged from the local hospital Friday night. Misiewicz is fortunate. This situation could have turned out a lot uglier.

"Anthony my goat heal up king" one fan posted.

"Prayers up for Misiewicz to have a full and speedy recovery" another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans hope Anthony Misiewicz has a speedy recovery. He had just been called up from the minors and was pitching in his third game when he got injured.

While the injury to Misiewicz is unfortunate, fans are happy to see Ian Hamilton is returning. He has been spectacular with the Bronx Bombers this season.

Anthony Misiewicz's injury is just one of many the New York Yankees have dealt with

Yankees vs Pirates Baseball

Anthony Misiewicz's injury is one of many that have plagued the New York Yankees this season. They have had to play musical chairs with their roster nearly all season long.

Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon were on the IL to start the season. It left their starting rotation thin and put pressure on pitchers like Gerrit Cole to perform well during his starts.

Since coming off the IL, both pitchers have largely been unimpressive. Rodon has compiled a 3-5 record in 11 starts with an ERA of 6.14. Severino had a 4-8 record with a 6.65 ERA before he was shut down for the year with a high-grade oblique strain.

Aaron Judge also missed a significant portion of the season after he tore a ligament in his toe while playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The offense failed to step up with Judge on the IL. Later, Anthony Rizzo was shut down for the season as he was dealing with post-concussion syndrome.

Injuries have kept the Yankees from getting the ball rolling this season. All eyes will be on this team next season after this disastrous year.